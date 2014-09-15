Microsoft Now Owns Minecraft. What Next?

Microsoft just bought itself a phenomenon: The AP has confirmed Mojang is going to the House of Crashing Windows for $2.5 billion. So, what does that mean for fans of Minecraft?
Expect A Ridiculous Advertising Push
Mojang is worth $2.5 billion to Microsoft not least because Minecraft is probably the most beloved game among kids right now, and has broad appeal beyond that. Expect Microsoft to get aggressive; more toys, more promotion of the game, more exclusive Xbox content, movies, the works. Anything Microsoft can stuff a Minecraft-related item into, it’s going to do it.
The Tenor of Mojang Will Change
Among the changes is that Markus Persson, aka Notch, is out the door once the company has fully transitioned to Microsoft ownership. That’s important because Persson’s passion is what made Minecraft what it is: To a lot of people, Notch is Mojang, and it’s not clear how his departure is going to affect the company. Basically the only thing that’s certain is you can expect Notch to found a new company; the man is likely walking away from this with an enormous pile of money to go on top of his already enormous pile of money.
Expect A Minecraft 2, And Expect It To Be An Exclusive
It’s not a huge leap to say that Microsoft bought Mojang to secure the rights to one of the single most popular games on the Xbox platform, and they’re going to milk that for all its worth. Microsoft is enormously behind in the console arms race and it’s been trying to make up that deficit with console exclusives. Minecraft 2 is every bit as inevitable as its console exclusivity.
The PS Versions Will Get Passive-Aggressive Support
Microsoft will assume the legal obligations of Mojang, but it’s not going to be happy about it, and expect them to throw the corporate version of a sulk: Slow patching, upgrades you can’t have on PlayStation, and so on. Sony couldn’t care less, either, as they sell systems regardless, so, you might want to invest in a PC version.
The Community Will Change
It’s not clear how the Minecraft community is going to change, but it’s going to. We’ve seen this too many times not to think there will be at least a few fundamental shifts in how the community approaches the game, which will likely be set off, inevitably, by Microsoft doing something that angers the community. Something like, you know, buying Mojang. Expect things to get interesting fast.
I play Minecraft on a Mac. Will this affect me?
Amazing? Probably not. Microsoft doesn’t care much about Apple these days; they’re just trying to survive, and they hate Sony a lot more at this point. But expect a Windows Phone version of Minecraft, post haste.
Glad I never got enticed into getting the PS4 version, and I’ll be pissed if they do the same to the Mac version. Avoid M$ products like the plague
On another note, how many consoles/games do they need to sell to make up $2.5 billion? How long would it take to stop being in the red when you take into account all this cash they are shelling out for exclusives? That size investment is just surprising to me, but maybe it’s easier to cover than I’m thinking
Considering that the game still sells quite well, and Microsoft intends to merchandise the shit out of it, probably not long.
“Minecraft 2” is going to be an online game. Servers that exist independent on someone having to be online all the time, with the option to have up to 60 or so people on one world, whether they are friends or not. I guarantee it.
Minecraft PC And Xbox 360 Edition is my favorate but microsoft might change it.