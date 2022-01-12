The United States has an official population of 332,428,976, as of publication. In seven months, 300,000,000 of you — yes, YOU — will be in prison.

That’s according to Mike Lindell, who spends millions of dollars every month trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. While appearing on Real America’s Voice News, the MyPillow founder said, “Everything you’re going to see over these next seven months to get rid of the [voting] machines. You’re going to see the Supreme Court case coming out. All these great things, everybody,” he said before adding a plug for his nutty social media website. Lindell has never been “more optimistic” about proving that the election was stolen from former-president Donald Trump, and that he’s on “an incline.”

Why?

“Because it’s so amazing, all the things that we have. We already have all the piece[s] of puzzle. And you talk about evidence? We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300 and some million people. We have that all the way back to November and December. But what we have is these other things that had to happen, which was all evil revealing itself.”

Well, I’m convinced. The population is now 332,428,986. Sorry, baby who was just born, you’re headed straight to the slammer. The pillow man said so.

You can watch the clip below.

Mike Lindell has never been more confident about his plan to overturn the 2020 election: "We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people." Is he planning to imprison basically the entire US population? pic.twitter.com/UYfC1dR7V0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 12, 2022

(Via Raw Story)