Is Mike Lindell a 2006 romantic-comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker? Because he had a failure to lunch.

Frank, the “free speech” social media site from the sweaty pillow tycoon who fancies himself the next Jeff Bezos, was supposed to launch on Thursday at midnight for VIP subscribers. But it turns out Lindell is maybe not the most reliable and trustworthy fellow. “As the hours passed and Thursday turned to Friday morning, some Telegram followers of Lindell’s verified Telegram channel were left puzzled,” Newsweek reported, with users leaving comments like, “It seems the site did not go live the way it was supposed to. Not sure what the issue is but it is a huge letdown that’s for sure. After all the hype.” Another wrote, “No communication, no text….no one knows what is going on. Doesn’t feel good.”

The reason for the apparent delay was not immediately clear… In recent weeks, Lindell had promoted the platform as a free speech hybrid of Twitter and YouTube, claiming that it may eventually boast hundreds of thousands of users. He claimed dedicated servers meant it would be resistant to takedown attempts.

It appears the launch has been pushed back to Sunday. Unless this counts as “live.”

Just signed up for Mike Lindell’s new Frank site out of curiosity (used a Google number cuz he ain’t getting my real number. ) Here’s the welcome screen 🤦🏼‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/W3g8RUg9tN — Joanna (@Caps_Girl1969) April 16, 2021

Lindell revealed earlier this week that Frank users can say whatever they want on the platform, as long as it’s not “the four swear words. The c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain.” He’s also “not worried about Amazon taking it down.” Now we know why: there’s nothing to take down if there’s nothing up.

Lindell has gone full galaxy brain on us.

