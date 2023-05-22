Last month, Mike Lindell was ordered to pay $5 million to a computer forensics expert who successfully proved that the MyPillow’s CEO election data did not prove 2020 voter fraud. Lindell had offered the prize money as part of a contest that spectacularly blew up in his face. However, despite losing the arbitration ruling, Lindell is still trying to get out of paying the $5 million reward.

Lawyers for Robert Zeidman, the cyber expert who won Lindell’s contest, have requested that a judge compel Lindell to pay the prize money immediately, which should be easy considering how often he boasts about MyPillow’s success.

Via CNN:

“It’s kind of put up or shut up time for Mr. Lindell,” said Zeidman’s attorney, Brian Glasser, co-founder of Bailey & Glasser LLP. “If Lindell is not a complete fraudster, he should have the ability to pay.” Lindell had already asked a state court to vacate the arbitration panel’s decision, according to the new filing from Zeidman’s team. Lindell has not yet made any payments to Zeidman.

In true Lindell fashion, he’s calling the ruling a “sham” and vowing to prove that he knows the real truth, which is exactly how Lindell ended up in this situation in the first place. Why start learning lessons now?

“This is a complete sham. A complete sham,” Lindell told CNN. “The bottom line is this thing is wrong, and I’m not stopping until we prove him wrong.”

(Via CNN)