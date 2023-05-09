In 2021, Mike Lindell, lord of the pillows, insisted that he had data proving China interfered in the 2020 election. He offered $5 million to anyone who could debunk his claims. The contest’s name: “Prove Mike Wrong.” Well, in an Ass Dan-“I’m gonna live forever”-twist (RIP Ass Dan), someone did just that, but Lindell is refusing to pay them in what he’s calling a “$5 million fiasco.”

“Everyone heard about the $5 million fiasco,” Lindell fumed on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast this week according to Raw Story, “that challenged, or challenging the evidence, or some of the evidence that I have. And we’re taking that. We talked about it with the lawyers yesterday. We’re taking that to court. So that’s the report on that.”

Mike was proven wrong by 63-year-old Robert Zeidman, a computer forensics expert from Nevada, who a private arbitration panel ruled deserves the money. “Mr. Zeidman performed under the contract,” the panel wrote in its decision. “He proved the data Lindell LLC provided, and represented reflected information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data. Failure to pay Mr. Zeidman the $5 million prized was a breach of the contract, entitling him to recover.”

It’s a good thing Lindell has the money and doesn’t continue to spend an astronomical amount of dough on a dumb cause… oh wait.

Mike Lindell griped about his "$5 million fiasco" after an arbitration panel ordered him to pay a software engineer who debunked his election claims. He plans to challenge the arbitration in court. pic.twitter.com/rwuM6yOumJ — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) May 9, 2023

(Via Raw Story)