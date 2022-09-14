The summer was partly devoted to the blockbuster Jan. 6 hearings, in which a bipartisan House committee meticulously laid out damning evidence about Donald Trump. As the season winds down, it’s the Justice Department’s turn. Merrick Garland and team have sent out a flurry of subpoenas to Trump World cronies. Perhaps that’s why Mike Lindell had his phone seized by the FBI in, of all places, a Hardee’s.

Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him at a Hardees in Minnesota today and seized his phone pic.twitter.com/72ix9MguHt — Salty Irish☘Girl 🇺🇲 (@IrishAmerican27) September 14, 2022

As per The Daily Beast, the My Pillow guy and relentless cheerleader for 2020 voter fraud claims he’s never been remotely able to back up was stopped while in the fast food chain. “They took my phone,” he told the publication. “The FBI did!”

Lindell is claiming the feds were looking for information on fellow election fraud conspiracy theorist Dennis Montgomery.

In a separate video, Lindell denounced the FBI, continuing the GOP’s unexpected turn into ACAB advocates.

The FBI nabbed Lindell at a Hardees and seized his phone. pic.twitter.com/dOWw22gAoK — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2022

“What we’ve done is weaponized the FBI. It’s disgusting,” Lindell said. He also claimed that he didn’t have a computer, that everything was on the phone that is now in the hands of the feds. He also held up a letter of the search warrant, telling people that he was told not to show it.

Did social media have jokes about the My Pillow guy getting his phone seized in a Hardee’s? You bet your ass it did.

I sincerely hope this involved the first unironic use of the phrase "Sir, this is a Hardee's" in recorded history. https://t.co/DAZAhsyyR4 — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) September 14, 2022

This may be a step too far. Was it a Hardee’s with the Frisco burgers?!? Or was it one that sold fried chicken? I need details!! https://t.co/S75YnSOty4 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 14, 2022

Imagine going to Quantico so you can steal the cell phone of a pillow salesman in the Hardee’s drive thru because the president is so insecure and petulant that he wants everyone punished for refusing to support him https://t.co/XkEiFMJX60 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 14, 2022

*logs on to Twitter* *Sees that Mike Lindell is claiming Feds seized his phone at a Hardee's* *Ponders on the ontological nature of fucking around and finding out* — Angry Staff Officer (@pptsapper) September 14, 2022

I didn’t realize there were still people who ate at Hardee’s. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 14, 2022

I’ve been trying to write a joke about the FBI seizing the My Pillow’s Guy’s phone at a Hardee’s but there’s nothing funnier than the fact that the FBI seized the My Pillow Guy’s phone at a Hardee’s https://t.co/cEBt8hMybI — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) September 14, 2022

New discount code for MyPillow is “Hardees.” — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) September 14, 2022

Imagine working minimum wage at Hardee's and witnessing FBI agents storm the place to serve the pillow guy with a search warrant. — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) September 14, 2022

"The FBI Took My Phone at Hardee's" – unreleased Wesley Willis track — Rob Wesley (@eastwes) September 14, 2022

Live your life in such a way that you never cause a fast food restaurant to trend because you got your phone seized by the FBI there. — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) September 14, 2022

It’s yet another Mad Libs misadventure from the creatively accident-prone pillow salesman, who recently shuttered his last MyPillow brick-and-mortar store, which was apparently a thing. In the meantime, kudos to Hardee’s, who haven’t had this much publicity since at least the Reagan administration. May they go the way of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.