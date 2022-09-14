mike-lindell.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

Mike Lindell Says The FBI Seized His Phone At A Hardee’s Restaurant, Proving Once Again That Sometimes The Jokes Just Write Themselves

TwitterContributing Writer

The summer was partly devoted to the blockbuster Jan. 6 hearings, in which a bipartisan House committee meticulously laid out damning evidence about Donald Trump. As the season winds down, it’s the Justice Department’s turn. Merrick Garland and team have sent out a flurry of subpoenas to Trump World cronies. Perhaps that’s why Mike Lindell had his phone seized by the FBI in, of all places, a Hardee’s.

As per The Daily Beast, the My Pillow guy and relentless cheerleader for 2020 voter fraud claims he’s never been remotely able to back up was stopped while in the fast food chain. “They took my phone,” he told the publication. “The FBI did!”

Lindell is claiming the feds were looking for information on fellow election fraud conspiracy theorist Dennis Montgomery.

In a separate video, Lindell denounced the FBI, continuing the GOP’s unexpected turn into ACAB advocates.

“What we’ve done is weaponized the FBI. It’s disgusting,” Lindell said. He also claimed that he didn’t have a computer, that everything was on the phone that is now in the hands of the feds. He also held up a letter of the search warrant, telling people that he was told not to show it.

Did social media have jokes about the My Pillow guy getting his phone seized in a Hardee’s? You bet your ass it did.

It’s yet another Mad Libs misadventure from the creatively accident-prone pillow salesman, who recently shuttered his last MyPillow brick-and-mortar store, which was apparently a thing. In the meantime, kudos to Hardee’s, who haven’t had this much publicity since at least the Reagan administration. May they go the way of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

×