Every Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the same thing happens: Republicans publicly honor the civil rights leader’s legacy while doing the things he fought against. This year, the GOP are doing their best to block two voting rights bills, both of which are languishing in part because the GOP has filibustered them. So when prominent Republicans took to social media to praise King Jr., a proponent of voting rights and a hater of the filibuster, they were torched for their hypocrisy.

The two bills are the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Both seek to combat voting restriction bills enacted at the state level by Republican lawmakers. Joe Biden vowed to enact similar legislation early in his presidency. Instead, it met predictable pushback from Republicans, who have used the filibuster to keep them in limbo. Democrats can’t get rid of the filibuster partly thanks to two members of their party: Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin.

On MLK Jr. Day, members of the leader’s family joined several hundred activists for a march in D.C. They demanded the Senate finally put an end to the filibuster and pass legislation that would have done something King Jr. thought was paramount: easier access to voting for all.

Meanwhile, Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and more — all lawmakers against such legislation, and even against the teaching of racial issues in schools — were releasing fawning tweets about someone who would almost certainly find their actions worth protesting.

McConnell — who denounced Biden’s fiery speech in praise of the voting rights bills as “profoundly unpresidential” — even earned a direct plea from King Jr.’s youngest daughter, Bernice King.

Pass voting legislation, @LeaderMcConnell. In the United States, that is among the most authentic ways to honor my father. If these state voter suppression laws persist, the America my father dreamed about will never come to be. Be a vessel for right. #MLKDay https://t.co/fD7Di2H00U — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 17, 2022

“Pass voting legislation,” she asked him. “In the United States, that is among the most authentic ways to honor my father. If these state voter suppression laws persist, the America my father dreamed about will never come to be. Be a vessel for right.”

Others simply called him out.

https://t.co/UhUqSnSqGj — THEE RebeccaErwin "Please wear a mask" Spencer (@RErwinSpencer) January 17, 2022

This is the man who said the election of Pres. Obama was reparations. This is the man blocking any effort to protect voting rights. This man has built his career quite literally opposing the very things Dr. King fought for. Addison, you can honor Dr. King’s legacy by resigning. https://t.co/yOvEsEYOjU — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) January 17, 2022

Two of McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers, James McConnell and Richard Daley, owned at least 14 slaves in Limestone Country, Alabama. All but two of them were Black women. @LeaderMcConnell we ain’t forgot. https://t.co/EdaiuhmPSN — Hannah Drake (@HannahDrake628) January 17, 2022

Then PASS THE FREEDOM TO VOTE ACT, otherwise these are empty words. https://t.co/m20Apwy1sC — VoteVets (@votevets) January 17, 2022

Instead of capitalizing on the name, perhaps you should try to actually LISTEN to the speech. It might help you understand why we must protect the right to vote. #MLKDay https://t.co/DG53s5oiJn — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) January 17, 2022

3. No one is doing more to undermine MLK's legacy than Mitch McConnell. King fought for voting rights and an end to poverty. McConnell undermines voting rights and anti-poverty programs.https://t.co/GaK5r8A9Krhttps://t.co/3ad9SibyWv — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 17, 2022

McCarthy also tweeted about King Jr., writing that “His words and example inspire us today.” He, too, was called out.

Pass the John Lewis Voting Act then — Sgt. Hugo Stiglitz (@Culinary_Jeremy) January 17, 2022

LOL Here comes the GOP with the MLK quotes. The GOP represents everything MLK was against. — jeannie millar (@WorldPeace33334) January 17, 2022

You couldn't help it, could you? You had to post about MLK and completely miss the irony. — (((Cris Spencer))) (@CrisSpencer13) January 17, 2022

Drop the act, Kevin. We know who you are. pic.twitter.com/9st276HnT4 — Mazi Chidi (@ChidiNwatu) January 17, 2022

Ditto DeSantis, who late last year actually quoted King Jr. while announcing bizarre legislation meant to stop “Critical Race Thory” — which is not taught in public schools — from being taught in public schools.

Delete this, because Dr. King would be protesting you today! https://t.co/7z9ekmma7a — Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) January 17, 2022

Here’s Gov. Ron DeSantis quoting MLK last month while introducing the “Stop WOKE Act” to ban critical race theory in Florida. pic.twitter.com/Ob9PtfWTsL — The Recount (@therecount) January 17, 2022

Your bill would ban MLK from being a Florida teacher. https://t.co/bTPcbDWKz8 pic.twitter.com/QSfJBGNcps — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 17, 2022

Ron DeSantis passed legislation to criminalize protesting, make voting harder, and wants to ban teachers from teaching about racism in Florida schools. Ron DeSantis represents everything #MLK stood against. https://t.co/532ODt3pt0 — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) January 17, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, meanwhile, had the distinction of passing a bill that eliminated requirements that teachers teach King Jr. in public schools, then praising him on the holiday established in his name.

