For months, Critical Race Theory has been a curse word among Republicans, its every invocation sending their base into outrage mode. Only problem: Conservatives don’t seem to know what it actually is. It’s an academic approach, largely employed in law schools and other collegiate departments, as a way to understand how longtime systemic racism has affected American society. One place you won’t find it is in K-12 education, but conservatives have baselessly claimed otherwise, so their base must believe it so.

So of course Florida governor and COVID denying grifter Ron DeSantis announced new legislation that, if passed, would ban CRT from the schools in which they’ve never been taught. And as per The Daily Beast, educators and people who actually know what they’re talking about alike are shredding it to bits.

DeSantis calls it the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” the acronym awkwardly standing for “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act.” It will allow parents “private right of action” to sue schools where CRT is being taught. It even allows them to collect lawyers’ fees if they win the lawsuit.

Only problem? There’s never been any evidence that K-12 schools were teaching CRT. But that didn’t stop DeSantis from expanding his focus to the workplace as well, railing against consultants who go to corporations to discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion. “This has become a cottage industry,” DeSantis said. “They basically will get tens of thousands of dollars to go in and do a training.”

Oh, and DeSantis also invoked Martin Luther King Jr. while bragging about legislation that would make it hard for teachers to, say, teach about the existence of slavery in America or the civil rights movement, of which the man he quoted was a major part.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) quotes MLK while introducing the “Stop Woke Act” to ban critical race theory. pic.twitter.com/m2RhnWhALD — The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2021

Ron DeSantis quoting MLK to announce an act proposing to sue schools that teach CRT is a level of irony and tone-deafness that only today's GOP can achieve. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) December 15, 2021

The announcement, from a figure who’s risen the ranks of the Republican party by making bold, Trumpian moves (to Trump’s fury), was decimated by teachers, experts, and others. One teacher-turned-Democratic candidate reminded DeSantis that the thing he’s banning simply isn’t taught in the schools his bill would target.

No K-12 schools in Florida are teaching CRT. We are lucky if they are given enough funds to teach kids to read. We must stop the attacks on education and the continuous GOP efforts to defund our schools. DeSantis’ Stop Woke Act is a dangerous political charade. https://t.co/Ge4udZuYyu — Dr. Cindy Banyai for Congress FL19 (@Cindy_Banyai_FL) December 15, 2021

Legal expert Qasim Rashid pointed out that DeSantis banning CRT only stresses why it’s important to not erase discussion of racism’s place in American society.

Passing laws like the Stop Woke Act to ban teaching about the existence of racism literally proves a central point of critical race theory—that racism is often built in to our legal system & must be actively purged to achieve true justice. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 15, 2021

Another Florida politician begged DeSantis to “stop creating fake problems.”

FFS. Stop creating fake problems @GovRonDeSantis to divide us & start focusing on crises in front of us: exodus of educators, unaffordable housing, awful health disparities, FPL undermining democracy & trying to end net metering, corporations not paying their taxes to name a few. https://t.co/CzPJFXyS7k — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) December 15, 2021

But perhaps the most bizarre part of DeSantis’ bill is that graduating students will have to take what is essentially a Soviet-style loyalty test. “We’ll be doing exams when people leave school, which will be like the citizenship exam that naturalized immigrants have to take,” DeSantis crowed. “At the end of the day, everybody that comes through our school system… everyone is going to be an American citizen, and they’re going to have duties and responsibilities. They need to understand what that means, and they need to understand the principles that our country was founded upon.”