Back in January of 2021, Mitch McConnell made a huge mistake: He ensured that Donald Trump could run for president a third time, even after Jan. 6, whose blame he put at his feet. Ever since then, Trump has been tearing the House minority leader a new one, early and often. Over the weekend, Trump went after his wife, Elaine Chao, who was even a member of his administration. A few days later, McConnell responded. Sort of.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asked if he has any reaction to Trump calling his wife Elaine Chao “crazy”: “No.” pic.twitter.com/1ZATnYv9V5 — The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2022

In one of his increasingly lengthy and unhinged Truth Social posts, Trump began by tearing into McConnell, calling him a “hack politician” who “openly disparage[s] hard working Republican candidates for the United States Senate.” He was referring to McConnell’s worries that all the doofus candidates Trump has supported, including Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker, may wind up costing the GOP a Senate flip. He then accused him of spending more time “helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!”

Chao was actually a member of Trump’s administration, serving as his Transportation Secretary. She resigned in protest of the Capitol riot, which surely made him hate McConnell all the more.

During a press conference Tuesday, a reporter asked McConnell if he cared to comment, to return fire, to maybe even denounce Trump as not only a potentially jail-bound crook but also a jerk who besmirched his wife’s name. Instead, McConnell simply responded, “No.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asked if he has any reaction to Trump calling his wife Elaine Chao “crazy”: “No.” pic.twitter.com/1ZATnYv9V5 — The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2022

It wasn’t a simple “no.” It was so dripping with contempt you could drizzle it over pancakes. It’s the McConnell seen on the floor of the Senate after the Capitol riot had quelled and lawmakers could finally return to doing their duty, free of the likes of QAnon Shaman and the influencer who though she wouldn’t serve time because she was “white.” (She later served time.) In some ways it said more than McConnell ever could have put into words. In other ways, words would have helped more.

(Via The Hill)