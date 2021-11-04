After openly bragging about her participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, it’s no surprise that Texas real estate agent and social media influencer Jenna Ryan was one of the first batch rioters to be arrested. Ryan’s social media posts provided ample evidence that she participated in Donald Trump‘s insurrectionist “Stop the Steal” rally, but one particular post is coming back to haunt her.

In March, Ryan tweeted at one of her “haters” that there’s no way she’s going to prison. “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail.” Unfortunately for Ryan, that tweet not only proved to be incorrect, but also sealed her fate as she was sentenced to 60 days in prison on Thursday morning. Via WUSA9:

In part because of the attention her own media appearances drew to the case, [U.S. District Judge Christopher] Cooper said people would be looking to her sentence to see what the penalty was for attacking democratic institutions. “I think that sentence should show them we take it seriously,” he said.

Following the sentencing, Ryan told reporters outside of the courtroom that she was being “persecuted” by the media. Although, she did admit that her social media activity wasn’t the best idea. “Yes, I regret ever tweeting,” Ryan said, and frankly, who doesn’t? There’s a real lesson here besides not overthrowing the government. Definitely try and avoid that.

WATCH: Jenna Ryan spoke to @EricFlackTV after her sentencing today. He asked if she had a statement of remorse. She blamed the media for her jail time, and said she should be able to tweet without being "persecuted." #CapitolRiot pic.twitter.com/RoIyAPsQ2b — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 4, 2021

(Via WUSA9, Jordan Fischer on Twitter)