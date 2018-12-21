A California Aquarium Had To Issue An Apology After Fat-Shaming An Otter

12.21.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Otters are peculiar creatures, with their funny little faces, short little legs, and long, shimmying bodies. Most otters tend to keep their figures svelte from all the non-stop playing and swimming they enjoy. However, it would appear that one otter in particular living at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, did not get that memo.

See, Abby, as they call her, is on the rotund side for an otter. Earlier this week the aquarium made light of their otter’s girth in a funny tweet, calling her a “thicc girl,” “an absolute unit,” and “c h o n k,” among other things.

But because of the age of hypersensitivity we’re living in, some took umbrage with the vernacular as being appropriated from Black culture, and in a way that typically references African American women’s bodies. And that’s certainly a valid argument, but on the other hand it’s just a funny tweet about an otter so maybe calm down a little everyone.

At any rate, this is how we arrived at the point in 2018 that an aquarium had to apologize for an insensitive tweet about an otter’s weight.

“Hey everyone. It has come to our attention that some of the references in this tweet are problematic and insensitive,” Monterey Bay later followed up. “We’re posting here in the thread so that people who have engaged with this tweet will join us in our learning moment.”

Around The Web

TAGSFAT SHAMINGINTERNET OUTRAGEOTTERSPOLITICAL CORRECTNESS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP