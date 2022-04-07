While much of regular life has returned to some kind of normalcy, COVID ain’t over. There’s yet another new variant out there, and the federal government sort of neglected to re-up on funding tests and vaccines, meaning the uninsured — and, really, everyone — is now in danger. There’s still some debate among scientists if a second booster is necessary, with the FDA recommending it for those over 50. But not everyone’s reluctant to get a fourth jab. Mr. T, already an outspoken cheerleader of vaccines, wants everyone to go back for more.

I just received my 2nd Moderna booster vaccine, and I feel good! I am still going to wear my mask and keep my distance because the virus ain’t over, Fool! Grrr — Mr. T (@MrT) April 6, 2022

“I just received my 2nd Moderna booster vaccine, and I feel good!” tweeted the A-Team and Rocky alum. “I am still going to wear my mask and keep my distance because the virus ain’t over, Fool! Grrr”

It’s not clear who or what the unpunctuated “Grr” was meant to address, but perhaps it was meant to be open-ended. Surely he meant the virus, but maybe he also directed some of that ire to the “fools” who still won’t get vaxxed and are helping keep COVID strong.

Mr. T, who in the 1980s was simultaneously a TV star, a movie star, a wrestler, and a staple of children’s television, often using his over-the-top tough guy persona to tell kids to eat right and do the right thing, is a big fan of vaccines. Back in November, he spouted off about getting his first booster, and let everyone know he was still going to wear a mask and social distance, just to stay safe.

Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you. #SaturdayThoughts — Mr. T (@MrT) November 13, 2021

His latest pro-vaccine tweet earned him yet more love, as well as lots of “I pity the fool who doesn’t get vaccinated”-style jokes.

I pity the fool who doesn’t get their vaccine https://t.co/HDOtiLxRBO — Pastor Rob Fleeceman (@PFleeceman) April 6, 2022

The hero we need. https://t.co/2y1Uf4zIh0 — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) April 6, 2022

Mr. T don't fuks with no fools. https://t.co/tZuRBR4VE0 — Jennifer Sims (@Jennife94286559) April 6, 2022

Be like Mr T, kids https://t.co/gJbdQ8AO0U — 🇺🇦🏴‍☠️Blue & Yellow Wisco🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Wisco) April 6, 2022

I pity the fool that don't get their booster https://t.co/WFeRoUI6od — Robert יעקב ✡🕎🕍 (@Roberts_nutz) April 6, 2022

I pity the fool who doesn't trust science & modern medicine! https://t.co/mjA1EK3uZ9 — BorneoJimmy- Consigliare of Chaos & Skullduggery (@heelmanitoba) April 6, 2022

I pity the fool who doesn't get COVID vaxxed and boosted. Mr. T has, and just in time as cases are slowly rising. #CovidIsNotOver #COVID19 https://t.co/w65RggWxjr — Let’s Go Darwin (@Darwin4TheWin) April 6, 2022

I pity the fool that doesn't get their 2nd booster!! Way to go Mr. T#GetVaxxed 💉💉#GetYourBoosters 💉💉 https://t.co/NnwsFMzaKu — Dad Of 4A's (@4a_of) April 6, 2022

"Why is 'Mr. T' trending?" As it turns out, for the best possible reason. ^_^ https://t.co/JDsJJgxzBG — Amelia Baeddelia (she/her) (@autogynamelia) April 6, 2022

Some felt this — a celebrity preaching about a public health issue — was the kind of communication the CDC needs, especially when you have celebrity skeptics like Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers.

Mr T doing better communications than most of the world's public health agencies https://t.co/hiLWyQVDYF — Clayton Cubitt (@claytoncubitt) April 6, 2022

One last thing. Maybe the government should do more PSAs like they used to in the 80s and 90s with celebrities like Mr. T. Clear messaging can sway people's opinions. https://t.co/XPnW3cHfvb — Garsh (@JLGarsh) April 6, 2022

Effective public health communication in a tweet https://t.co/5zXtCNAVJM — Kathy Flaherty (@ConnConnection) April 6, 2022

Of course, Mr. T’s tweet earned the ire of lots of anti-vaxx schmucks. And, of course, Ted Cruz.

Bizarre. 535 Members of Congress can attend the State of the Union without wearing masks, but it’s still not good enough for Hollywood. https://t.co/Q2czqdtjx5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 6, 2022

But everyone else had to hand it to the guy who stole Rocky III from Stallone.