While die hard Trumpists (and Joe Rogan, and Aaron Rodgers) are still refusing to get a COVID vaccine — and suffering as a result — others are busy getting their booster shots. A third dose of a safe and effective preventive measure against a deadly virus is all the rage, especially as we head into the winter months. And though Republicans like Ted Cruz are currently getting mad at fictional avians for telling kids to get vaxxed, they probably won’t do the same to real-life muscle men.

On Saturday, Mr. T — the A-Team and Rocky alum, who in the ‘80s was simultaneously a TV star, a movie star, a wrestler, and a staple of children’s television — took to Twitter to announce that he’d gotten boostered.

Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you. #SaturdayThoughts — Mr. T (@MrT) November 13, 2021

“I am Blessed and I am Thankful. I just got my Booster Vaccination shot. My arm is a little sore but no pain. I Pity Pain! Thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses,” Mr. T wrote. He added, “Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you.”

Like Big Bird, Mr. T used to appear on the likes of Sesame Street to dole out helpful advice for children. At 69, he’s still at it. Though he didn’t explicitly tell anyone to get vaxxed, the implication was to be like him and do something that’s both beneficial for one’s self and for the greater good. As such, he received lots of praise on Twitter.

Pretty cool that @MrT is still my hero pic.twitter.com/pCVrXkTbPD — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) November 14, 2021

In case you needed a reminder that Mr. T is a badass https://t.co/aEOmWqvfhR pic.twitter.com/Q0YKx8aE0V — ⛄️ Muppet History ❄️ (@HistoryMuppet) November 14, 2021

Mr. T being a gentle and thoughtful delight never fails to warm my heart. Sometimes your childhood heroes ARE heroes. https://t.co/7asmGiOPIP — 🦃John, thankful for all of you🍂 (@JuanchoS) November 14, 2021

Hey look, it's Mr. T showing more leadership than the Republican party. https://t.co/A8IWS2jQ21 — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) November 14, 2021

I’d rather get my vaccine advice from Mr. T than Fox News. “I pity the fool” who thinks otherwise. https://t.co/gaFxwUIoAQ — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 14, 2021

I hope Big Bird and Mr. T perform a pro-vax dis track on an episode of Sesame Street brought to you by the letter T. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 14, 2021

Mr. T is a national treasure. https://t.co/AhZOwvNi5z — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 14, 2021

Mr T for the win… https://t.co/qnbmMGDp83 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 14, 2021

Others dared Ted Cruz to go after the erstwhile B.A. Baracus, even though he’s older and shorter than Big Bird.

I dare @tedcruz to try and take on Mr. T like he did Big Bird https://t.co/3ImG7HUjHp — Chris Shipley (@CyGradCyDad) November 14, 2021

And others dug up old Mr. T ephemera, such as the explanation for his unique style.

Mr T is perfect propaganda studying material. If you're from the UK, you only saw him in funny adverts and thought he waa like the other black fools you saw on tv. Go and watch this interview if you haven't seen it 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4BDEl7IFiv — Kyze (@kyze_SKM) November 13, 2021

Hey Mr.T, I randomly came across this video on IG and have been thinking about it all day – Deep words 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yrrMhgf6Fu — Daniel Najar (@najar) November 14, 2021

David Letterman: “Now do you have a first name?” Mr. T: pic.twitter.com/FcBUSuN6XQ — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) November 14, 2021

If you qualify, please get a booster shot.