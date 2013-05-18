PoV: Muhammad Ali + Mike Tyson

To be a champion is one thing. To be an icon is something totally different. Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson just happen to be both.
As it stands, yours truly was never granted the opportunity to see Tyson nor Ali in their primes. The Ali I know is a sharp contrast from the charismatic, loud-mouth heavyweight responsible for a handful of sports most legendary moments in the 20th century. In fact, I’ve never seen Ali talk aside from footage from yesteryear. Tyson’s reign of terror, on the other hand, spanned across the ’80s and by the time the Buster Douglas knockout happened, I had only been four years old for nine days.
Which, in a sense, it made learning about both throughout the years such an amazing journey from the ups, the downs, the battles with the media, the refusals to go to war, the prison stints, Don King and Tupac. Not many athletes can transcend sports to become worldwide global icons, let alone sit in the same room with one another.
P.S. – Does ESPN still do those “Make A Wish” stories? If so, I want to meet these two. We don’t have to go anywhere. I just want to sit in the same room with them and soak up game and life lessons. And yes, I know, Ali wouldn’t be able to offer anything from a vocal standpoint. But it’s freakin’ Muhammad Ali. Just to say I was in the same room with The Greatest Of All Time would be enough for six lifetimes.
I had the pleasure of meeting Mike Tyson a year ago in Vegas. The Champ was super cool & told me & my wife congrats on our anniversary.
in a parallel universe I bet muhammad ali is the greatest rapper of all time.
pic makes me sad.
i dunno why ali was my dads hero and my dads passed i guess,…and i watched every golden era tysoon fight with him. my pops had on of those big laser discs players in the 80s (the prorotype for ther dvd) and he had all these muhammed alidiscs he played i remember my dad explaining to me why he changed his name etc.
thx pops…thx alli
u can tell when im either faded like a motherfucker or using my phone to post because my form will look like a 3yr old typed it…my bad
2 of the greatest ever to get in the ring.
Muhammad Ali is reading the Quran :D
ESPN classic or ESPN boxing usually will play all of Mike Tysons fights in a row on his birthday. I dont remember what day it is but I’ve seen all of them a few times, hosted by Burt Sugar and Teddy Atlas. Trevor Burbick is the ring connection between the two. Ali’s last fight was against Burbick, and a 19 year old heavyweight won his first belt by knocking Trevor through the ropes.
I agree this pic makes me sad. Sad to see Ali who was so sharp and quick witted be a shell of his former self and Tyson who even though ruled boxing for awhile I feel never reached his full potential and went out like a chump. I wanna see Mike do more acting cuz he is funny as hell.