‘My Life With Bradley Cooper’ Is The Best Instagram Account Ever

06.29.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Hello, there. Yes, you, reading this article on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. What are you doing with your life? Are you documenting your life with a cardboard cut-out of Bradley Cooper? No? I didn’t think so.

Well, you are missing out my friend.

Since April, a instagrammer known only as Danielle has been posting on the Instagram account @mylifewithbradleycooper, sharing new adventures with her and the star of the Hangover movies each day. A search of the account reveals pictures of Cooper mowing the lawn, helping to pick out groceries, and reading the kids a story before bed.  Let’s be honest, cut-out Bradley is a way better husband than most men could ever hope to be.

Now, this is already amazing in its own right, but what really makes it special is her explanation.

“Because, friends, this is America,” writes mom Danielle on her website. “So why not?”
“The fact is, while most of us don’t actually live our lives with movie stars, many of us wish we did. … This is the land of the free and the brave, where all things can happen. Especially if you make them happen,” she writes. “Who am I to buck the system? If I want a life with Bradley Cooper, well, then…I’ll just make one up.”

Ah, America, where you have the freedom to do whatever you want, including take pictures of yourself on Instagram with a cut-out of Bradley Cooper. The 4th of July isn’t for another five days, but I’m already swelling with patriotic mucus.

(Via USA Today)

