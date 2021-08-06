The MyPillow Guy needs an intervention — or a nap. For months, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been peddling election fraud conspiracies and swearing up and down that he’s got a mountain of evidence to prove the bizarre tales he’s telling. Yet not one person — expert or regular old sane person — who has been shown any part of this alleged smoking gun has been able to make heads or tails of what Lindell is showing them, or talking about. As Raw Story reports, CNN reporter Drew Griffin is Lindell’s latest victim.

On Thursday night, CNN aired Griffin’s recent interview with Lindell, which went off the rails faster than you can say “That’s a mighty big crucifix necklace you’re wearing, Mr. Lindell.” Describing Lindell’s claims as “complete nonsense,” Griffin went on to explain:

“Despite every piece of so-called ‘evidence’ that Lindell has presented so far — three videos, a lawsuit, [and] screenshots he sent to CNN, there’s still no proof that the election was hacked. And that’s according to two dozen cyber experts and election officials contacted by CNN.”

Annoyed that no one’s buying The Matrix-like screenshots he’s selling as proof that the 2020 election was hacked, Lindell is now changing his story a bit. And claiming that he’ll be sharing the real evidence at the cyber symposium he is putting together which, according to Griffin, “will be streamed live, with MyPillow discounts throughout.”

Last Friday, Lindell attempted to whet CNN’s appetite for helping him expose the truth about the election by sending him six screenshots that looked like this:



Griffin’s question to Lindell about this particular piece of information was simple and pointed: “What is this?”

Lindell stumbled through some nonsensical answer that was really just a string of words that didn’t really make sense when put together, which is when Griffin dropped the bomb that CNN had sent the “proof” to their own experts, who concluded that it was “proof of nothing.”

Lindell’s response? “So he said that’s nothing, huh? Well, he’s wrong. Then you didn’t hire a cyber expert.”