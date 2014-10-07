‘Myst’ Is Heading For TV Screens, With A Mobile Game Tie-In

Myst was a truly revolutionary game when it first came out, making dense, obscure first-person puzzle games a hot genre and creating a unique experience unlike anything on PC at the time. It even changed how PC games were sold; Myst only shipped on a CD-ROM. That being said, time hasn’t been kind; twenty years is a long time, and as the sequels came out, they became just a wee bit pretentious. But hey, Hollywood will adapt anything.
The idea of bringing Myst to screens in some form has been around for a long, long time. But according to Deadline, Legendary has cracked the idea and Myst: The Series is on the way. And not only that, but they will also be turning the TV series into a game for tablets. Why? Because Hollywood won’t let go of the idea of the second screen, that’s why:
Cyan said that teaming with Legendary on the TV project means “finally being able to express in a visual linear medium the rich story that the Myst franchise is dripping with. Cyan’s goal in working with Legendary is not just to create a compelling TV drama but to develop a true transmedia product that will include a companion video game that extends the story across both media,” the company said. “Seventy percent of tablet owners use their device while watching TV at least several times a week. Cyan sees the potential to push the boundaries of interactive storytelling to a new level.”
In other words, you have to download the game and play it to get the full story from the TV series, we’ll bet anything. As for the plot, it has yet to be discussed, but we’re assuming it involves a bunch of people trapped on a mysterious island, attempting to figure out who trapped them there as reality warps around them. Maybe there could be a string of numbers that has a vague but menacing meaning. Or a polar bear.
This is sure to have a premier that can’t be Myst.
One step closer to getting my 7th Guest themed resort off the ground!
Wow, that just conjured up countless hours of my youth.
@PhilbertSC : Glad someone knows what I’m talking about. 7th Guest and Under a Killing Moon were my first CD-ROM games. God I’m getting old.
@kazoshay Didn’t play Under a Killing Moon but did play a ton of Return to Zork. And yes, we’re old.
@kazoshay Oh man, that totally took me back too. Those goddamn soup cans!
I think I tried playing 7th Guest, but one of the CD’s was actually blank from the factory. Remember when it took MULTIPLE discs to play a game? That was when you knew it was good! Or at least long.
@MonkeyButt : Under a Killing Moon took 4 fucking discs! So much shitty live action videos, including Margot Kidder as the bartender!
I had one that took SIX!! It came in its own book like a music collection!
Lost aside, how many of these “trapped in an unknown location with X people & solving mysteries” shows have tried & failed? What was that crazy hotel one with 7 strangers?
Identity? No, wait, that was a movie. The Lost Room? No, wait that was a miniseries.
Exactly.
There were 3 novels written in the late 90s (maybe early 2000s? I forget) in the Myst universe, basically prequels to the events and characters of the first game. I thought they were well written scifi-ish genre books, explaining the history of the book writing culture and what not. I never really followed the games after Riven, so I’m not sure how canon those books are considered.
Point is, there is a story to it, that might be adapted, but after 20 years, I don’t really see the point.
I loved those books at the time and know that they were referenced in one of the most recent games…which I bought, but sadly my 360 wasn’t backwards compatible with it. Worst $5 eBay purchase ever.
If any game NEEDS to be a TV show, it’s Oregon Trail.
