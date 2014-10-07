‘Myst’ Is Heading For TV Screens, With A Mobile Game Tie-In

Myst was a truly revolutionary game when it first came out, making dense, obscure first-person puzzle games a hot genre and creating a unique experience unlike anything on PC at the time. It even changed how PC games were sold; Myst only shipped on a CD-ROM. That being said, time hasn’t been kind; twenty years is a long time, and as the sequels came out, they became just a wee bit pretentious. But hey, Hollywood will adapt anything.

The idea of bringing Myst to screens in some form has been around for a long, long time. But according to Deadline, Legendary has cracked the idea and Myst: The Series is on the way. And not only that, but they will also be turning the TV series into a game for tablets. Why? Because Hollywood won’t let go of the idea of the second screen, that’s why:

Cyan said that teaming with Legendary on the TV project means “finally being able to express in a visual linear medium the rich story that the Myst franchise is dripping with. Cyan’s goal in working with Legendary is not just to create a compelling TV drama but to develop a true transmedia product that will include a companion video game that extends the story across both media,” the company said. “Seventy percent of tablet owners use their device while watching TV at least several times a week. Cyan sees the potential to push the boundaries of interactive storytelling to a new level.”

In other words, you have to download the game and play it to get the full story from the TV series, we’ll bet anything. As for the plot, it has yet to be discussed, but we’re assuming it involves a bunch of people trapped on a mysterious island, attempting to figure out who trapped them there as reality warps around them. Maybe there could be a string of numbers that has a vague but menacing meaning. Or a polar bear.