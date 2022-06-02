Remember Louis DeJoy? He was the infamous postmaster general appointed by Donald Trump. He couldn’t even answer what the cost of postage was during a congressional hearing. He’s the guy who seemed so hell-bent on destroying the service he was hired to protect that John Ratzenberger, who used to play a postman on TV, had to swoop in to help save it? Anyway, he still has a job, nearly a year-and-a-half after the man who appointed him left in disgrace. And to make matters worse, he’ll be present at a ceremony in which First Lady Jill Biden will unveil a new stamp…for Nancy Reagan…during Pride Month.

A White House celebration of Nancy Reagan during Pride month with Louis DeJoy as an honored guest. https://t.co/qyJxwcyBHa — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 1, 2022

The ceremony was probably intended to be anodyne. It’s one FLOTUS honoring another. Nancy, wife of the 40th American president — and herself a fixture of Hollywood — was, unlike some who’ve held the position, a very public First Lady. She founded the “Just Say No” anti-drug program, which one could argue both saved lives and demonized addicts, to say nothing of those who work in the drug trade. She died in 2016, at the age of 94, and now she’s poised to join others like her, such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Martha Washington, Dolley Madison, and Lady Bird Johnson, on postage.

And what would a stamp ceremony be without the sitting postmaster general, even if it’s perhaps the first one to be widely despised by the public?

Speaking of, this may be the only time a ceremony to commemorate a stamp led to widespread derision.

On top of everything else, the event is set for Monday, less than a week into Pride Month. Nancy’s husband infamously did his best to ignore the growing AIDS crisis, allowing many in the LGBTQIA+ community to perish. People didn’t like that one either.

Number of AIDS deaths in the US during Reagan's term: 89,343 https://t.co/ARL06YhtGc — Jeffrey St. Clair, CounterPunch (@JeffreyStClair3) June 1, 2022

doing this shit during pride month is bad enough, but they’re literally doing it with Louis DeJoy — the Trump appointee they accused of wrecking the USPS https://t.co/Uf1dbgXQT8 — number one guy (@mistakewizard) June 1, 2022

Is this a joke?!! During #Pride you’re honoring the Reagan administration that allowed LGBTQ people to die of AIDS in the streets?!! And rolling in the man who slowed our postal system to aid and abet #Trump?!? WTF is happening?!! #WokeAF https://t.co/UtfoG9RaH3 — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) June 2, 2022

The presence of DeJoy — again, still with job — is like a cherry on the top.

doing this shit during pride month is bad enough, but they’re literally doing it with Louis DeJoy — the Trump appointee they accused of wrecking the USPS https://t.co/Uf1dbgXQT8 — number one guy (@mistakewizard) June 1, 2022

I love your current @FLOTUS but this is disgusting. Nancy Reagan did as much to harm LGBTQ+ people in America as her husband did. They actually cost people their lives. It’s Pride month, Jill. Ffs!!!! And #DeJoy???? Why does he even have a fucking JOB??? 😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/Dp0o9DMU0v — SnowFairy 🇨🇦❄️🇺🇦🌻 (@SnowFairyToo) June 1, 2022

https://t.co/LtbfoS5Sn5

The "With Postmaster General Louis DeJoy" just seals it. Christ, I think they're just trolling at this point. — Douglas Charles #TotalDebtJubilee (@DCharles30) June 1, 2022

How is it possible that Louis DeJoy is an “honored guest”- of anything?!

What an insult after everything he’s done to the USPS & to the entire country.#FireDeJoyNow https://t.co/mLM3rSJIf1 — Gretchen🌻🇺🇸 (@gesb2) June 1, 2022

But reserved their anger for Democratic leadership, who didn’t seem to catch that a ceremony honoring the wife of Ronald Reagan during Pride Month, with the arguably the most hated postmaster general in American history, was a perfect storm of obliviousness and bad vibes.

This is the kind of unforced error the Democrats really need to stop making.

👇 https://t.co/47DM2WwcBs — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 2, 2022

I’m telling you: much of the Democratic Party establishment are simply not cut out for the historical and existential moment we are in right now. It’s normalization and complacency all the way 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/2tjHOrEAOZ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 2, 2022

I genuinely forgot that the 2020 election happened for a second when I read this. https://t.co/jL7BKBNoaw — Lee "Steeltoes and Sweatpants" Carter (@carterforva) June 1, 2022

(Via Yahoo! News)