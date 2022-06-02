dejoy.jpg
Jill Biden Is Honoring Nancy Reagan With A Stamp During Pride Month With Louis DeJoy In Attendance, And People Are Not Having It

Remember Louis DeJoy? He was the infamous postmaster general appointed by Donald Trump. He couldn’t even answer what the cost of postage was during a congressional hearing. He’s the guy who seemed so hell-bent on destroying the service he was hired to protect that John Ratzenberger, who used to play a postman on TV, had to swoop in to help save it? Anyway, he still has a job, nearly a year-and-a-half after the man who appointed him left in disgrace. And to make matters worse, he’ll be present at a ceremony in which First Lady Jill Biden will unveil a new stamp…for Nancy Reagan…during Pride Month.

The ceremony was probably intended to be anodyne. It’s one FLOTUS honoring another. Nancy, wife of the 40th American president — and herself a fixture of Hollywood — was, unlike some who’ve held the position, a very public First Lady. She founded the “Just Say No” anti-drug program, which one could argue both saved lives and demonized addicts, to say nothing of those who work in the drug trade. She died in 2016, at the age of 94, and now she’s poised to join others like her, such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Martha Washington, Dolley Madison, and Lady Bird Johnson, on postage.

And what would a stamp ceremony be without the sitting postmaster general, even if it’s perhaps the first one to be widely despised by the public?

Speaking of, this may be the only time a ceremony to commemorate a stamp led to widespread derision.

On top of everything else, the event is set for Monday, less than a week into Pride Month. Nancy’s husband infamously did his best to ignore the growing AIDS crisis, allowing many in the LGBTQIA+ community to perish. People didn’t like that one either.

The presence of DeJoy — again, still with job — is like a cherry on the top.

But reserved their anger for Democratic leadership, who didn’t seem to catch that a ceremony honoring the wife of Ronald Reagan during Pride Month, with the arguably the most hated postmaster general in American history, was a perfect storm of obliviousness and bad vibes.

