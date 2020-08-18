The United States Postal Service is in dire straits right now, with new Postmaster General — and noted big-time Trump donor — Louis DeJoy accused (even by Taylor Swift) of implementing changes that slow down the mail just in time for the nation to vote in the midst of an out-of-control pandemic. The situation is so scary that only fictitious mailmen can make us feel better. So here’s John Ratzenberger, aka Cheers’ know-it-all, beer-swilling mailman Cliff Clavin, recording what’s effectively a PSA for the USPS.

An important message from none other than Cliff Clavin (@dratzenberger) himself, asking us all to help keep @usps in business!! (thank you for your service, Mr. Ratzenberger) #SaveUSPS #USPS pic.twitter.com/bbS43gNcIP — Tim Kasher (@timkasher) August 16, 2020

The video was originally picked up by Consequences of Sound, who noted that the actor recorded it for the personalized message service Cameo.

“The post office is in a bit of a pickle right now,” Ratzenberger said. While he didn’t go into specifics, he said it was “being bounced back and forth.” So he had an idea: Do all your holiday shopping at the post office store.

“Why not translate the dollar amount you’re going to pay for Aunt Tillie’s new hat and just buy that amount of stamps?” Ratzenberger suggested. “It’s easy to carry, easy to mail, easy to ship. And it’s worth something. And it’ll be worth something for a long time. How many times is Aunt Tillie going to be wearing that hat? Once? Twice? But how many times will she be using those stamps?”

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi has demanded the House return from their two-week vacation early so that they can grill DeJoy, who has agreed to testify, about his actions. When you’ve pissed off Cliff Clavin — and his portrayer, who’s also, it should be noted, a longtime, outspoken Republican — you know you’ve screwed up.

