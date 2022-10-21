It was nearly a year ago that Fox News finally drew an editorial line in the sand when Lara Logan decided to compare Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Nazi “Angel of Death” Josef Mengele. While that was the last we ever saw of Logan on Fox (she claimed the network just hates “independent thinkers”), Newsmax decided to take a gamble and give Logan a new platform from which to spread her batsh*t conspiracy theories by inviting her on as a regular guest and commentator. And now they’re regretting it.

On Wednesday evening, as The Daily Beast reports, Logan went on a total QAnon tear while appearing as a guest on fellow former Fox New staffer Eric Bolling’s show. The topic, unfortunately, was America’s immigration laws. Which led to a consensual conversation about the completely racist “Great Replacement Theory,” which only seemed to embolden Logan, who went on to talk about the “cabal” of global leaders who are blood-drinking pedophiles:

God believes in sovereignty and national identity and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time. And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants. And they may think that they’re going to become gods. That’s what they tell us… You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not going to win. They’re not going to win.

Ummmm… say what?!?

Fortunately, that was Newsmax’s response, too. After The Daily Beast reported on Logan’s rogue racism, the network actually took pretty swift action to ban Logan — who at one time was a well-respected 60 Minutes correspondent — from ever appearing on their airwaves again. Per the network’s official statement, “Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again.”

