Fox News has said some, um, interesting things about Dr. Anthony Fauci since the beginning of the pandemic. Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade claimed that he “doesn’t take into account the psychological damage done by not going to school” and demanded that he “let America get back to being America,” while “performatively outraged wedge salad” Tucker Carlson thinks Fauci “created COVID” (Fauci’s response: “The people who weaponize lies are killing people”).

But if you think that’s wild, wait until you hear from Lara Logan.

On Monday, the once-respected reporter appeared on Fox News Primetime, where she compared Fauci to Josef Mengel, the so-called “Angel of Death” doctor for the Nazis. “What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” she said (that’s some grade-A Trump speak right there). “He represents Josef Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”

Logan continued, “Because the response from COVID. What it has done to countries everywhere. What it has done to civil liberties. The suicide rates. The poverty. It has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in cold light of day, i.e. the truth, and people see there is no justification for what is being done.” With this ridiculous (and dangerous) comparison, Logan is essentially endorsing the violent threats that have been made against Fauci, including one man who was arrested for sending graphic emails to the doctor.

And that’s i.e. the truth. You can watch the clip below.

Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn't represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the "Angel of Death" for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: "I am talking about people all across the world are saying this" pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021

(Via the Daily Beast)