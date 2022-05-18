For several weeks now, Tucker Carlson has been talking about “The Great Replacement” or replacement theory, a GOP-embraced conspiracy theory that traces back to the KKK that claims that immigrants are being allowed into the United States to “replace” white America. How do we know this? Because he’s been trolled endlessly about it—including by CNN’s Jim Acosta, who called out Fox News for profiting off Carlson’s dangerous lies, as well as by Seth Meyers, who criticized Carlson for much of the same reason.

But on Tuesday night, as Mediaite reports, Carlson decided to play dumb again and pretend that he actually has no idea what The Great Replacement is because it’s something “the Left” created, explaining:

“You’ve heard a lot about the great replacement theory recently. It’s everywhere in the last two days and we’re still not sure exactly what it is. Here’s what we do know for a fact: There is a strong political component to the Democratic Party’s immigration policy. We’re not guessing this. We know this. And we know it because they have said so. They’ve said it again and again and again.”

(Just like someone else we know.)

“They have bragged about it endlessly,” Carlson continued. “They talk about it on cable news—constantly.” (Also familiar sounding.) “And they say, out loud, ‘We are doing this because it helps us to win elections.’”

Carlson then proceeded to play a bunch of clips of Democrats including Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams talking about the changing demographics in America, and how the “new” voters are turning away from Republican values and are more interested in voting for independents or Democrats. Nowhere in those clips did anyone say “we’re bringing in immigrants to cancel out you and your vote,” but in Carlson’s mind that’s exactly what they were saying, because the message was that being white in America could soon make you part of the minority.

The “funny part,” according to Carlson, is that the Democrats may be wrong. “It turns out your average Salvadoran landscaper’s politics are a lot closer to Donald Trump’s than they are to Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s.” Which doesn’t sound racist at all.

Carlson continued reading a variety of quotes from articles, tweets, and other sources to prove his point that Democrats are maniacs! “In 2021, The Washington Post’s Jen Rubin celebrated a report that the number of white people in this country is declining,” Carlson opined through clutched pearls. “Can you even imagine?! ‘This is fabulous news,’ she wrote. ‘Now we need to prevent minority White rule.’ My god! Talking like that!!”