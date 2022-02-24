If your defense for someone is “he doesn’t eat dogs,” something’s up. And there’s certainly something fishy about Tucker Carlson‘s defense of Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Russian forces into Ukraine on Thursday. It’s being called the “darkest hours of Europe since the Second World War,” but Carlson doesn’t see it this way. “Hating Putin has become the central purpose of America’s foreign policy, it’s the main thing that we talk about. Entire cable channels are now devoted to it,” he said, as if he, a Fox News host, hasn’t devoted himself to slobbering praise for Putin.

Carlson continued:

“Very soon, that hatred of Vladimir Putin could bring the United States into a conflict in Eastern Europe. Before that happens, it might be worth asking yourselves since it is getting really serious, what is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs? These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is ‘no.’ Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that.”

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel questioned Carlson’s defense. “So, in order for you to despise a man who murders his rivals, who murders and poisons people, and is actively trying to destabilize our country, he has to do something to you personally. He has to eat your dog,” he said. “Thanks, Tuck, thanks for asking all those very dumb questions and then answering them for us. I wanna see the tape Putin has of him because it has to be something special.”

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above (the Tucker stuff begins at 2:55).