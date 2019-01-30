New York City is far from the eye of the Polar Vortex that’s turned one-quarter of the nation into danger zones. It’s not even that cold — or at least not comparable to cities like Chicago and Minneapolis, which have become colder than Antarctica. But the country’s most populous metropolis received a brief, relatively mild taste of what other places are going through, which prompted some on social media to add to the already towering piles of Polar Vortex videos and images.

Around 3:20 p.m., the city was hit with what the internet was quick to dub the “snow squall” — a short but extreme case of whiteout conditions that was over as quickly as it started. In the span of about 30 minutes, the five boroughs, which had clear and sunny conditions earlier in the day, suddenly gained one or two inches snow before everything returned back to normal.

Of course, the incident was thoroughly documented, both by the news and social media-ites. About an hour after it was over, the local ABC affiliate already went live with a couple time-lapse videos.