Oh, DC, Not Zero Issues Again

I have to admit…I hate numbering stunts. Maybe it’s just because I’m a huge nerd, but this trend lately of putting out a “x.1” or “x.5” issue annoys me no end. I get that new readers may be coming on board thanks to movies or Heroclix or whatever…but that’s what Wikipedia is for, true believers!
Anyway, I blame DC. Really, they started this whole “numbering stunt” thing with “Zero Hour”, a crossover nobody remembers anymore because it was full of bad ideas that were taken out behind the dumpster and done in execution style with the Retcon Cannon.
And now, come September, apparently they’re going to do it again, with a collection of “zero” issues that explore origin stories, secret histories, and consolidate the Justice League books a bit. It may or may not also feature the second wave of titles: we know “Justice League International” is on the way out, and since it sells better than half the New 52, we can only assume the Second Wave will be coming then, too.
How about just launching the new books like you normally would, guys? There’s an idea.
Hmmm. I remember Marvel’s “Minus One” issues were really good for Uncanny X-Men and Thunderbolts.
Did Zero Hour explain Batman’s unfeasibly large cape on the cover? Seriously, Bruce, an gust of wind and you’re flying backwards for crissakes …
He bought it from Liefeld Industries.
Holy crap! Zero comes even *before* one, so zero issues must be the most valuable comics possible!
My copy of “Valor #0” paid for college.*
*By “college” I mean “beer”.*
*By “beer” I mean “Bud”.
Get over it, cry baby.
The lack of “your mom” jokes in this comment is severely disappointing. We have expectations of you, ‘Zona.
Uh, didn’t Image start the whole zero issue thing and Zero Hour was DC’s lame-ass crossover to justify stealing them?
Amazingly…we seem to have stumbled on a stupid Internet argument. Image issue zeros apparently were mostly ashcans back in the day, so to some people, that doesn’t count.
To others, it does. There’s a lot of screaming about this on forum posts.
For my sanity and yours, I declare you correct.
Well, of course zero issues were invented by Image — when you see a stupid gimmick designed to get “collectors” who don’t actually read comics excited, you can just assume Image came up with it in the 90s.