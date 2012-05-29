Oh, DC, Not Zero Issues Again

I have to admit…I hate numbering stunts. Maybe it’s just because I’m a huge nerd, but this trend lately of putting out a “x.1” or “x.5” issue annoys me no end. I get that new readers may be coming on board thanks to movies or Heroclix or whatever…but that’s what Wikipedia is for, true believers!

Anyway, I blame DC. Really, they started this whole “numbering stunt” thing with “Zero Hour”, a crossover nobody remembers anymore because it was full of bad ideas that were taken out behind the dumpster and done in execution style with the Retcon Cannon.

And now, come September, apparently they’re going to do it again, with a collection of “zero” issues that explore origin stories, secret histories, and consolidate the Justice League books a bit. It may or may not also feature the second wave of titles: we know “Justice League International” is on the way out, and since it sells better than half the New 52, we can only assume the Second Wave will be coming then, too.

How about just launching the new books like you normally would, guys? There’s an idea.

