It’s hardly a secret that Omarosa Manigault Newman is a woman of dubious morality, from her various stints at Apprentice villainy to following her TV boss to Washington D.C. and subsequently profiting off of that time in White House with her tell-all book. But even with all things considered, a new story published by the Daily Beast involving Omarosa’s alleged former fiancee, the late actor Michael Clarke Duncan, is pretty wild.

Ironically, it was her book, Unhinged, that dredged up the allegations. In the chapter “Shattered,” Omarosa writes about her relationship with Duncan, who she claims proposed to her in secret months before the heart attack that eventually led to his untimely death.

Duncan’s close friends and family, however, are skeptical that Duncan and Omarosa were even in a committed, monogamous relationship prior to his passing — much less engaged to one another — and that the reality TV star exploited the actor into changing his will and leaving nearly everything to her in his final days when he was not of sound mind: