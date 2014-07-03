‘Opie And Anthony’ Host Goes On A Tirade After An Alleged Attack In Times Square

In what seems to be a batch of ugliness all around, Anthony Cumia of Opie And Anthony fame claims to have been attacked by a woman and five others in Times Square while taking pictures. He documented it all with an angry, racist rant on Twitter.
Cumia was taking pictures of the area, many you can see on his Twitter feed, when the lady in question confronted him and allegedly hit him several times. He responded by calling her a c*nt and that prompted others to get involved.
The incident then led to a very long Twitter rant that probably took a turn for the worse around the time Cumia brings up race and refers to people as “savages” and “animals.” Most of it is NSFW, so I’m not going to post it here, but you can take it all in on Cumia’s Twitter feed.
Cumia also ended up referencing the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Acts during the tirade and many of his fans got involved with their own thoughts on the subject, some more volatile than his own:
It’s hard to say that there is a silver lining here or a right side. Just a lot of poor reactions and bad behavior, with the photography being the only good thing to come out of the whole mess.
Attacking and striking people because you disagree with them is wrong. It happens, but it is wrong. At the same time, referring to other races as savages and touting your status as a “white legal gun owner” isn’t on the right path either.
Thankfully Cumia had a cool enough head at the time and nothing terrible happened. At the end of the day, violence doesn’t trump words, no matter how ugly they might be. That said, I doubt this would be the kind of issue that gets coverage on all these sites if race wasn’t brought into the matter. I don’t understand why you can’t be mad at the person instead of the race?
Keep a look out tomorrow for follow-ups on this story and any consequences it might hold. Cumia is obviously no stranger to controversy and he’s standing by what he said, so it’ll be interesting to see what response, if any, happens.
Right wingers always eventually let their inner racist out. Always.
You could just as easily, and in a logically consistent way, say that “urban African Americans always eventually let their inner violent side out. Always.”
Is it actually always true? No. But can I draw that conclusion based on the part of the story that I want to cherry-pick to meet a certain worldview while ignoring the other part of the story? Yep.
Congrats on the well thought out sweeping generalization though!
He’s never hidden the fact that he’s a racist, he routinely admits it and rants on the subject. This isn’t even slightly our of character
Wednesday afternoon, Cumia posted this on his Twitter:
[twitter.com]
I have little doubt this guy was caught creepshottiing the woman he claims attacked him without provocation. Anyone who believes he was innocently photographing the underside of scaffolding at night when this terrible woman set upon him with her fists is frighteningly naïve.
Oh I have no doubt.
I fear the influx of comments that do not share our perspective :/
Oh it’s bound to happen. I think what I wrote stands though, no one looks good here. Even if he was creeping, you don’t hit him.
It isn’t like he’s alone in these thoughts either. There are plenty who will feel like he didn’t say enough or do enough. Only a small amount of evidence of that above.
@Downton Gabby Cumia also immediately posted these two tweets after the one you’re referencing:
[twitter.com]
and
[twitter.com]
If you listen to the recording of Tuesday’s show, you also hear him speaking about his MkIII camera and can even hear the shutter sounds of the camera throughout the show as he’s playing with it.
I think you need to reconsider your assumptions. I’m not doubting any contributions he had to his own unfortunate situation there but Cumia wasn’t likely looking to initiate any confrontation with this woman. Yeah, he’s a scumbag but he wasn’t solely at fault for his situation.
I can only speak from personal experience but I suspect she knew he was photographing her, tried to block his camera/obstruct her face and body, he started a verbal assault (that likely included calling her something like “ugly cunt”) and then she threw a punch. Minus the punch (because I’m a wimp and just want to GTF away), I’ve had that play out on more than one occasion.
So while she may have thrown the first physical punch… well I bet he lobbed a verbal one first, as soon as she denied him access to film her body. The sheer volume of insanity he put on Twitter after the fact to discredit and dehumanize everything about the woman sounds like doth protesting too much.
Keep making excuses for their violent behavior. She was justified in attacking him because he took her picture? You’re the racist for ignoring her violent behavior, excused from it because she’s black?
@Nicholas Anthony
/reads comment
/scratches head at stupidity expressed
/laughs
/moves on with her day
@ Nicholas Anthony…”their?” Of whom do you speak?
@Downton Gabby justifies violent behavior because the perpetrator is black. He took a “creepshot” of her, so that justifies a beating?
Typical liberal.
How does this shot make him a creep?
[twitter.com]
It’s a woman walking down a street. Is it because he notices she’s attractive? What a pig!
You hate men. Especially rich, white ones, like Anthony. Just admit it it.
@Nicholas Anthony
That’s a lot of assumptions there, partner. I’m rich (trust fund baby and income), white and Republican myself, and I know a creepshot enthusiast when I see one.
I also know what creepshot defenders sound like: You.
That’s not actually what a creepshot defender sounds like.
That’s what a racist sounds like.
Understandable mistake. Serious assholes all look alike.
(that was a racism joke!)
@Mechakisc – thanks for the laugh :) You’ve been one of the ports in the storm of this comment section, it is appreciated.
Without pointing fingers, ever since DeBlasio took office, violent crime has gone up. Last weekend, there were 18 shootings in the city, and they were all pretty much in the neighborhoods you’d expect.
The left decided to portray Stop-Frisk as some racist violation of the rights and dignity of minorities, primarily African-Americans. This was done not to champion civil rights and stick up for the little guy, but to get votes. Stop-Frisk was not an effort to profile and target people of color. It was an effort – and a hugely successful effort at that – to keep innocent people of color (and everyone else) safe.
Also, don’t want this to be seen as a defense of Cumia. Only the correlation that violence has increased in the last several months. The guy’s made a living being a dirtbag for way longer than that, and I guess blatant and overt racism is the only “shock” he’s got left in his arsenal.
Stop and frisk was a blatant act of targeting minorities and there is nothing you can do to convince me otherwise
It targeted people in predominantly black neighborhoods because, like it or not, those have tended to be the most violent and dangerous neighborhoods. It’s not a race thing, it’s a socioeconomic thing.
If aliens came and lived amongst us, and then developed a type of ray gun that only they could use, and it was deemed illegal, would you want the police targeting aliens to search for them, or aliens and humans equally so as not to seem prejudiced?
Ooh. I was almost with you until that horrible analogy. That analogy hurt my heart a little.
Yeah, if you’re going to make an analogy rationalizing a policy that only targets racial minorities, maybe making the “aliens who don’t belong here” your stand-in for racial minorities isn’t the best route to make.
Also, I like how in your imagination, it’s only racial minorities who are physically capable of committing the crimes the NYPD is supposedly trying to stop.
“If I make up facts, my argument makes sense.” Except you a WRONG WRONG WRONG WRONG. Last 2 months there has been an increase in murders, but violent crime across the city is down. And guess what? Murders are still below last years rate for the city.
[www.dnainfo.com]
[www.nytimes.com]
@Hingle McCringleberry Linking to sources is considered bad form on Uproxx. I’m going to have to ask you to stop doing it.
I hear Man vs Food needs a host…
Wow, he’s like a caricature of a racist person. Like if you tell someone to demonstrate what a racist person would say, and they go “I hate blacks! Blacks ruin America! White is superior!”
Can you take tweets more out of context? I love uproxx but this “racist” “fox news lies” stuff keeps going, then filmdrunk is the only place i will go
The guy is racist and fox news does lie
After reading his tweets it does seem a bit racist, you are right, but fox news is the antithesis of msnbc… at least foxnews has a late night show mocking both parties, msnbc is a bastion of nonstop right bashing libs
not to be a dick, but what has fox news lied about? i loath orielly and especially hannity, but those are opinionated shows that make me embarrassed to lean slightly right
How is it out of context? They’re literally his words.he threw out into the ether.
No. Please don’t go. Who will bitch endlessly in every thread if you leave? No. Please.
“I’m going to bring up two things no one is talking about and compare and contrast them to make a point no one is listening to.”
-Peter Roh
Out of context? The series of perfectly reproduced tweets he sent himself?
@Peter Roh
” it does seem a bit racist”
I really wonder where you draw the line between “a bit” and just plain “racist.” What does someone have to do to actually be considered racist without a bit of qualification in your eyes?
You seriously don’t see that those tweets are sarcastic humor?
in a PC world like this? not going to happen
He says racist shit 24/7. In his mind everything is a race thing.
Peter is right though. THIS PC WORLD HAS GONE MAD! ABSOLUTELY MAD I TELLS YA.
His audience doesn’t see it as sarcastic humor. Why should we?
You seriously think that’s humor? “They aren’t people.” HAHAHA.
Boy, where does he get his hysterical material? Sounds like he stole it from that brilliant prop comic Goebbels.
You’ll seriously go to any length to excuse what he said?
If you think he was just joking then you have zero familiarity with the Opie & Anthony show.
Now i know for the millionth time i know how professor hickey felt. Ive fought for this country and i know you dont get to pick and choose… But..im tired, this country is imploding.
There needs to be an edit option here, but you guys now what the hell i meant.
Tss tss a tirade? No wonder I’m missin so many ties now tss tss
You tell em, Chippah!
Double guns, muthafucka!
A time square? What is that like some kinda fuckin square clock or sumthin? Fuckin cocksuckah
These tweets are not sarcastic. Anthony is a self-proclaimed racist and touts it on a regular basis. Yes, sometimes it seems like he is trying too hard; you have to remember he is a radio personality. I listen every day. The show is 20 percent hilarious, 40 percent bitching about inane bullshit, and 40 percent racist tirades. Unless it’s the hilarious bits, I usually change the station.
You’re right on just about everything you said except that it’s 40 percent racist “tirades.” And I’d argue that they are hilarious more than 20% of the time. I see so much bitching that they complain about howard, or that Ant is always being racist or right wing. So i kept track, and both topics are really only delved into maybe Once a month. Listen to the last month, or even year of shows. I think you’d be hard pressed to say that almost half of it is a racist tirade.
You are probably right. But, the vast majority of it is bitching. So off-putting. I mean, yesterday’s best-of, they spent an hour on how they weren’t allowed to have a toaster. This is a best-of show? Opie complains, Anthony is political, and Jimmy is a sexual deviant. This is their schtick.
And none of them are funny
All those who complain about “the damn PC” are simply bigots who are mad they can’t get away with it without being called out and critisized.
I’m offended by the use of Queen in your username. It’s offensive and derogatory to the lgtbq community. homophobe asshole.
It’s reference to a Justified episode you idiot.
Huge Justified fan here. No clue what episode you’re referencing.
Holy shit, DQ. You need to comb your bangs up higher, or use more hairspray to keep them up or something.
See, I thought “Dairy Queen” was a reference to Dairy Queen.
Try adding a Crowder avatar, that’d help clear things up.
So much hyperbole on both sides. No, complaining about the overtly PC is not just bigots. Can be anyone that doesn’t want thought police. However in a case like this, it’s obvious the guy is a huge racist and needs to lose his job. Possibly inciting violence. Guy is scum of the earth I will say this though. Anyone defending this guy IS a racist. I will agree on that
“He needs to be fired” another douche bag looking for a termination trophy. God forbid someone is angry after being ASSAULTED.
He will not apologize. They spend a decent portion of their show criticizing that culture.
Roberts…you also missed the tweet where he said he “dropped N-bombs on her.”
It’s hard to say there is a right side? Are you serious? It’s not hard at all for anyone who isn’t a hate filled monster. This is the epitome of racism. Someone did something to him and he attributed her bad behavior to her race, rather than to her individually. And then published his thoughts about it. He is allowed to think whatever her wants. He can publishes whatever he wants, but freedom of expression doesn’t mean freedom from consequences of that expression.
This. I have no doubt that this women acted irrational (from my experience, most New Yorkers act irrational in minor situations like this), but he was the one who brought race into it. She might have overreacted (though, in her defense, he probably was creeping about taking photos of her, and that’s not cool), but instead of a “take a look at this jerk”, he broadcasted “they’re not people”. That’s textbook racism.
To paraphrase Bill Burr:
People who don’t listen to the O&A show want Ant fired so they can continue to not listen to the O&A show.
I don’t know. I think there might be a fair share of people who just don’t want someone who they think is a terrible person not having a prominent, high paying platform.
Cross out the last not. Stupid lack of an edit button.
I want Opie and Anthony fired outré cause they’re not funny, I want Jim Norton fired because he’s not fired and a syncophant. I’d say I want O&A’s fans fired, but that would imply they have jobs.
Okay, terrific!
I knew this would be Anthony rather than Opie because Andy Griffith’s son would never be a racist.
In a world where black people have been gunned down for simply walking down the street or playing music loudly, Cumia should be commended for showing such great restraint while being bitch slapped by a black woman…. ouch!
Hey, what the fuck? Is this some Dostoevsky shit?
I look forward to everyone forgetting about this in about 25 minutes when someone jingles their keys and we all turn our heads to be offended by something else.
I’m only here because I thought someone said something about pictures of attractive women. Imagine my disappointment.
No, we’re here to talk about some guy taking creep-shots of attractive women and then not only does he not post the pictures so we can judge for ourselves, but he also turns out to only like some shades of brown skin, and then only in the context he chooses (creep-shots).
I really hope they post another “top 10 times some hottie won the internet” soon.
So I did a page search for “assault” including the comment section and only found one use of it and it was the author calling Cumias tweets a “verbal assault.” This is pathetic. So infatuated with language you completely missed the crime that was taken place. You can’t just beat someone in head for taking pictures (taking pics in NYC, crazy right?). If youre so obsessed with racism, you should have criticised the woman for calling him a “white motherfucker” before she assaulted him. His tweets were made out of anger and noone was physically harmed from them nor did threaten anyone. The reaction to WORDS vs the actual assault is appauling.
Wow. Are you for real?
Yes, I am foreal. Is it so crazy to be outraged at someone who is more angry at language than an assault? Are you foreal?
@joepro424 There are a few more results for “attack”.
“Attack” doesn’t imply illegality. There is only one person involved who broke the law.
First of all, all we have right now is his side of how this went down. But assuming he’s being accurate we also know he didn’t contact the police to report it. I don’t care if she threatened to say he sexually assaulted her. You file a report. Secondly, there’s probably a lack of people expressing outrage at the assault because A: there are laws to punish that (again, file a fucking police report) and B: When you don’t file a police report and then go on a public race tirade what do you think the results are? What you’re implying is that the public should cry out for her to get prosecuted when he took no legal steps to do so, while not responding to the hours-long screed a public figure wrote on a public forum. There’s a legal recourse he could take for assault, while racism is largely (almost exclusively) only punishable on a social level. And don’t give me that played out horseshit about, “Look at how they took Sterling’s team away, and Adam Richman’s show, and and…” because freedom of speech does not equal freedom from consequences for speech. If you are going to be a fucking idiot as a public figure, don’t be a bigger fucking idiot than the person that assaulted you.
One of the people involved says he’s totally innocent? Well, that’s good enough for me.
“Secondly, there’s probably a lack of people expressing outrage at the assault because A: there are laws to punish that (again, file a fucking police report) and B: When you don’t file a police report and then go on a public race tirade what do you think the results are?”
I would agree but rape is not treated the same way. In fact, rape cases are treated exactly the opposite in the court of public opinion. They make excuses for not filing a report and then get mad at you if you talk about ways in which women can avoid sexual assault. I don’t think it should be treated any differently.
Well, Anthony should have filed a report and not taken pictures. He has the perfectly legal right to take pictures but he should know better. Women have the perfectly legal right to get drunk at a party, but they should know better.
“because freedom of speech does not equal freedom from consequences for speech. ”
And if there are no consequences in this case? Does life go on?
Opie and Anthony’s fans are not offended by this, even if they disagree with what Anthony did. If they seem offended they are faking it to troll Anthony. They subscribe to Sirius for the show specifically. They have no sponsors of note.
The fact you had to use other people’s tweets really shines the light on how you’re grasping at straws to make the victim the enemy. If you’re white and you’ve been assaulted, you’re not allowed to speak your mind, is that right? Or is it racist that I asked that question? The only black people you pompous white liberal douche bags know are on television. Stop with your knee jerk reaction. You’re not getting a pat on the back, and it’s not admirable to justify this racist ratchet hoe’s assault
Yeah adding tweets that other people treat at him in a story accusing someone of racism is pretty low. Just trying to start a riot instead of solve a problem
They’re Cumia’s followers. Did he ever tell the racists to fuck off? No? Did he ever say that was too far? No? He still proudly counts them as his own? Well, then he owns their shit.
She may have said something he took as racist, so he should respond in kind? That’s exactly what douchbag racists do. You don’t gain sympathy that way, except from other out and proud racists. If that’s what he was going for, he definitely succeeded.
AMEN!
You’re really beating up that a
Strawman
“I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”
From what I can gather it seems he was calling people who resort to violence before words are savages. I don’t think skin color had anything to do with that.
Sorry, I think your reaching. In his own defense he states that “black people have a problem with volince” before he goes on about how he had to restrain himself from “putting her down like a dog”. It was all about race. And not thinly vieled either. Did you read his rant on his twitter feed? It’s linked in the story because obviously nsfw. He really didn’t disguise his racism.
I’ve listened to the show for years, Cumia has always been racist. This is nothing new.
I think he must be a monster but I base that statement solely off of his profession. I could not care less about the rest.
You try to take a person’s picture and they go crazy and start hitting you. You respond by publicly attacking an entire race of people who had nothing to do with it. If this actually happened – most reasonable people would call out the individual perpetrator and call the police.
But most reasonable people don’t have a radio show built on getting attention from shock value so…
Maybe I have watched too much porn, but the woman that allegedly attacked him looks like Diamond Jackson. If so, I would have tried to get a picture of her, or at least asked her what position makes her squirt the most.
And she’d have been right to kick your ass from here to Orange County.
He’s been a racist shitbag for a while and his fan base is just as bad. Anyone who thinks Opie and Anthony or Jim Norton are funny can’t be very bright.
Your response to a victim of a crime making blanket statements about an entire group of people is to make a blanket statement about an entire group of people? Yeah, that’s a very bright stance of your own.
What Mixican said. Also, I couldn’t care less about Opie or Anthony, but Jim Norton is usually pretty funny. Why would you bring him into this, aside from the fact that they’re all buds, and a frequent show guest? How did you feel about Patrice O’ Neal?
Jim Norton is a co-host. I bring him in because he’s painfully unfunny to me and like Nick DiPaolo in that he says racist, ignorant stuff and doesn’t understand context (or delivery).
I thought what I heard of Patrice O’Neal was okay. I wasn’t overly enamored of him. Though I love Lewis Black who is a frequent guest.
BABBOOEY BABABOOEY HOWARD STERN'S PENIS.
“Violence doesn’t trump words…” WHAT??!?!!!
Oh man, I missed at the beginning where CUJ posted the link to the picture of the woman who supposedly beat him up.
Because I know exactly how that conversation went down now, and there is no way this shock jock is in the right.
They say that there are consequences for what you say, but what if there are no consequences in this case? Does life go on?
SiriusXM is subscription based. Fans of Opie and Anthony must subscribe to the service and tune into a specific channel to hear them. Sirius offers a service to block R-rated channels for those who don’t want to hear provocative talk. O&A have no sponsors of note. They are the bottom of the barrel sponsors (same with Stern) and there are fewer commercials than terrestrial radio. It’s also worth noting that this is not an isolated occurrence. He says the exact same things on the radio show.
Although Sirius could fire them tomorrow, “consequences for your speech” is not a valid reason. The incident only increases interest in the show among their fans (“can’t wait to tune in Monday morning”). This isn’t like a company apologizing because it tries to appeal to everyone.
we have Great Sponsors ” Cool Balls” “Fleshlight” “Adam and Eve” so keep your Liberal Bill Maher watching agreeing Obama is the Best Dumb Ass thoughts to yourself. Also I would DROP my subscription tomorrow if Anthony Cumia apologize’s for this RACIST PUNCHING BITCHS actions
Are you all seriously trying to imply that on average a NYC black man is not more violent than the average white man?
I never was MUGGED by a Average White man after 10:00 pm
*an
Obligatory.
Fuck you. Andrew Roberts and fuck you, Uproxx.
Never again will I befoul my computer with tabloid, click-bait dogshit like this.
O&A Party Rock, cocksuckers!!
You’re a racist idiot.
Well, they fired him. That must make a lot of you happy.
I think what would make everyone happy is if he wasn’t a racist shitbag.
This is a decent alternative to that though.
yeah. because there is no place for racists but underground where they belong. If you were secure in yourself as a man, believe me, you wouldn’t NEED racism. People who don’t resort to racism don’t HAVE to. Only losers do. Your parents raised to to be a loser, hence your racism. Simple.
Why the fuck are you calling me a racist, you asshole? You don’t know me and I’ve said nothing to indicate that.
I don’t agree with what he said, but I will defend his right to say it.
Eat a dick.
No one has taken away his right to say anything.
His private employer has taken away his right to continue working for them.
You have nothing to defend until the government threatens his rights. You don’t have a right to work for any company you want regardless of your actions.
Look, I’m sick and tired of the billions clandestine forces are pouring into legitimizing and normalizing these racisists feelings. People who think like this deserve to be buried back underground so the world can go back to being the better place it was for the few decades they were there. We don’t need cowardly racists. The white people who AREN’T racist don’t NEED racism. Why would you need it if you’re already secure enough in yourself to not need to put others down. Racist = MONUMENTAL FAIL.
Normal reaction: That person’s an asshole. What an asshole.
Racist reaction: That black person’s an asshole. Black people are assholes.
This is a clear example of the latter.