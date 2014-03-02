E!'s Pre-Red Carpet Show Was Interrupted By An Adorable Puppy Taking An Impressive Dump

03.02.14 5 Comments

I don’t know why E! has a pre-red carpet show for The Oscars (officially name: Countdown to the Red Carpet), and I’m not sure I want to. But I am happy to know that a dog ruined said program today by taking an impressive dump — and then admiring his product with a spirited sniff.

Take it in, young fella. It’s quality work. Littered with symbolism.

