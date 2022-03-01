There’s been a fair amount of wacko talk about Russian president Vladimir Putin since he ordered soldiers to invade neighboring Ukraine. While most lawmakers, including the majority of Republicans, have denounced him, others have not. Former president Donald Trump called the move “savvy,” even “genius.” Tucker Carlson slammed “corrupt” Ukraine while praising Putin.

Then there’s Pat Robertson. Back in October, the infamous televangelist and former presidential candidate retired from hosting the Christian Broadcasting Network’s The 700 Club after some 60 years. But after Putin’s invasion, the now 91-year-old came back to his longtime gig to claim that it was all God’s plan.

“People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so,” Robertson told viewers. “But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into the Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was to move against Israel, ultimately.”

Robertson then laid out an elaborate theory about how Ukraine is merely a “staging area” for an end times battle in Israel. And if you don’t believe him, he says to “read your Bible” because Armageddon Time is “coming to pass.”

As per The Daily Beast, this isn’t the first time Robertson has made predictions about the end of the world as we know it. Back in 1982, he claimed “there is going to be a judgment on the world.” Over two decades later, in 2006, he predicted that the Pacific Northwest would be destroyed by a tsunami. A year later he promised there would be “mass killings.” And after Trump lost re-election in 2020, he said the result would be a planet-destroying asteroid. Perhaps needless to say, not one of these came to pass. Nor, for that matter, did Trump listen to him about simply getting over the fact that he lost in 2020.

