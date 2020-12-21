Evangelicals have stood beside Donald Trump despite everything — despite the “grab ’em by the p*ssy” tape, despite him paying porn stars for sex, despite him being Donald Trump. But perhaps no more. As per Mediate, one of the legends of the Christian movement, Pat Robertson, has had enough, joining the likes of Geraldo Rivera in calling for the outgoing president to finally concede the election he lost nearly two months ago.

It wasn’t that long ago that Robertson stood by Trump’s side. The 700 Club host and onetime failed presidential candidate was one of many conservatives who refused to accept Joe Biden’s win, saying, “It’s not over yet.” But on his show Monday, not only did he publicly say Biden was the nation’s incoming president, he told Trump, “you’ve had your day and it’s time to move on.”

But that’s not all. After a segment concerning Trump’s threatened 2024 run, he unloaded on 45. “With all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality,” Robertson told his viewers. “He really does. People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.’ No, he isn’t lying. To him, that’s the truth.”

He wasn’t done: “He is very erratic and he’s fired people and he’s fought people and he’s insulted people… It’s a mixed bag.”

One of the keys to Trump’s presidential success — one of the reasons he still received over 70 million votes in 2020 — is that evangelicals have had his back, truly through thick and thin. Or at least they’ve hated Democrats more. Despite Trump’s Trumpiness, he’s given them what they want, advancing pro-Christian legislation and boasted about his pro-life bona fides. None of this has been particularly convincing, but it’s drawn them to his side, even when his opponent was more openly religious than he is.

So is this the end of Trump’s evangelical support? Can Trumpism survive if even Pat Robertson is calling him out? Will the Republican party move back toward a more traditional direction? It all remains to be seen. But this is more bad news for a president whose base is all he’s got.

In any case, a lot of people couldn’t believe they were agreeing with noted homophobe Pat Robertson.

Less than one month ago, I literally retweeted Jeb Bush. Today, I’m retweeting *Pat Robertson* 😳 Take THAT 2020 bingo card https://t.co/ty6IO9GXbq — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 21, 2020

Pat Robertson … welcome to the resistance https://t.co/jmGmaIl1qF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 21, 2020

Noteworthy: Pat Robertson does a rundown of a bunch of Trump’s lies and notes Trump seems to believe this stuff. He “lives in an alternate reality…very erratic…it’s time to move on.” pic.twitter.com/9XLgIHS3mK — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 21, 2020

HOLY SHIT — even Pat Robertson knows that trump is an insane liar and needs to pack it up and go. WOW. https://t.co/vPcpehg4YX — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 21, 2020

Wow. Pat Robertson calls Trump "erratic" and says "it's time to move on." Will evangelicals finally abandon the least Christian person on the planet? — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) December 21, 2020

OMG- it finally happened! I never dreamed it was possible, but Pat Robertson & I are in COMPLETE AGREEMENT. In other news: #HellFreezesOver (film at 11) https://t.co/2qusJS6EzW pic.twitter.com/HwVEpKOHoS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 21, 2020

Don't retweet this #MessageFor45 from Pat Robertson that he "lives in an alternate reality" or it'll make @realDonaldTrump really unhappy. I REPEAT: DO NOT RT THIS POST.pic.twitter.com/jHGJhkZ4nd — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 21, 2020

Anyway, your move, Joel Osteen.

(Via Mediate)