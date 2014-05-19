Patton Oswalt Confronting His Haters In Person Will Change The Way You Look At Internet Trolls Forever

Despite being an UPROXX favorite and (arguably more importantly) producing an unscalable mountain of brilliant sh*t over the years, Patton Oswalt still has his detractors. Many of them are typical online trolls — hiding behind their keyboards and anonymous Twitter handles to spout hatespeak that they would never have the guts to say to him in person.

To hammer home the point that serving up online haterade is an act of gutlessness, Oswalt covertly organized an anti-Patton Oswalt meetup — a clever sting operation that would allow him to confront his most vocal critics face-to-face and expose their cowardice. The resulting footage produced a poignant “GOTCHA!” moment that just might change the way you look at internet trolls forever.

Funny or Die

