Patton Oswalt Confronting His Haters In Person Will Change The Way You Look At Internet Trolls Forever

Despite being an UPROXX favorite and (arguably more importantly) producing an unscalable mountain of brilliant sh*t over the years, Patton Oswalt still has his detractors. Many of them are typical online trolls — hiding behind their keyboards and anonymous Twitter handles to spout hatespeak that they would never have the guts to say to him in person.
To hammer home the point that serving up online haterade is an act of gutlessness, Oswalt covertly organized an anti-Patton Oswalt meetup — a clever sting operation that would allow him to confront his most vocal critics face-to-face and expose their cowardice. The resulting footage produced a poignant “GOTCHA!” moment that just might change the way you look at internet trolls forever.
Isn’t he the guy with the busted up crooked cock?
If this had been Patton by himself it would have knocked him down a peg, which at his height could have hurt. But it’s Funny or Die and while they’re generally hit or miss, this works.
I don’t know if it works enough to make me watch naked Patton. Unless Charlize Theron is naked too. Cleavage? Leg?
(Honestly, if you don’t think he can act, watch Big Fan. I don’t even pay much attention to sports and there’s not a joke in the entire movie)
They talk about the Giants going 15-1, definitely a joke.
This guy is the Lady Gaga of comedians. Seriously he is mildly funny but the constant attention seeking is annoying
I thought I was the only one who felt he tried way too hard to be liked.
He has a very rabid following that will kill you if you think he’s average.
I find the above comments very appropriate considering this thread.
Much like your posting.
The self-depreciation was beautiful.
The irony being that not only is Patton Oswalt average at best he also actually looks like miniature troll.
He does look like a lesbian
that as well.
The irony being I bet you’re a beautiful human being and hell wasn’t invented as a place for other people to imagine you in.
I’m disappointed that this wasn’t legit. funny or die can fuck off.
disappointed he didn’t actually do this
I don’t hate him, but I can name a hundred stand-up comics that are funnier than him. With all the attention and praise he gets, you’d think he was the greatest comedian on the planet. It’s not even like that, I promise. He should be no higher than #150 on your list of favorite comedians.
Dane Cook at oneskis, brah!
This is my favorite internet logical fallacy. Someone doesn’t like popular comedian, thus they like Dane Cook.
I like Patton Oswalt quite a bit (Zombie Spaceship Wasteland was one of my favorite reads), but he’s definitely not my favorite comedian. That doesn’t mean I like Dane Cook though.
Dude sucks.
That Parks And Rec thing was so derivative.
DIAF Patton Oswalt.
/
Patton is funny. Wouldn’t be much of a comedian if he wasn’t, but Brilliant? There is a short, short list of ‘brilliant’ comedians and Patton is not on it.
He’s very hard-working and does an excellent job of putting himself out there using the best resources available (now twitter and social media) so that he’s seen all the time. His closest comparable might be Jay Leno. And I don’t mean that as a shot at either Jay or Patton.
Surely..Patton has found better ways of self love..but I know exactly how he feels..I’ve been off Facebook December 31,2013 and I’m still alive…no-one needs to know my every move and no-one needs to follow me…like I don’t really need to know how Patton is feeling now that montreal is out of the playoffs but he’s still an awesome fellow..
OH MY GAWD! What an egotistical self-centered bag of BUFFALO DUNG Patton Oswalt is! “I’m Patton Oswalt and I’m TERRIFIC how DARE you hurt my feelings by HATING my big tub of guts!” GET OVER YOURSELF! Jeez! Nobody is THAT good!
PATTON:Just for THAT Mitchell we, the Patton Oswalt GESTAPO,are going to RAID your apartment!
That’ll teach YOU not to like ME!
MITCHELL: Psst, Patton……….You’re a douche bag! ;)