Patton Oswalt Is Gleefully Throwing His Grammy Competition Under The Bus On Twitter

If you weren’t already aware, the Grammy nominations were released today, and Patton Oswalt was nominated for Best Comedy Album, along with Weird Al Yankovic, Sarah Silverman, Louis CK, and Jim Gaffigan. Stiff competition, to say the least.

So in a series of hilarious tweets, Oswalt is making an effort to knock out some of his competitors with some clever yet unsubstantiated rumors:

The rumors about Louis CK posting in NAMBLA chat rooms are just that — rumors. Don't let it effect your voting, #Grammy2015. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 5, 2014

It doesn't matter how much @JimGaffigan hates immigrants. This is a category about "comedy", not "compassion." #Grammys2015 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 5, 2014

I hope the footage of @alyankovic killing that harp seal cub with a letter opener doesn't surface before you start voting, #Grammy2015. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 5, 2014

Weird how @SarahKSilverman dedicated her album to the "brave fighters of ISIS." But vote your conscience, #Grammys2015. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 5, 2014

All jokes aside, of course, Patton is still as classy a guy as ever: