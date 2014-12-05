Patton Oswalt Is Gleefully Throwing His Grammy Competition Under The Bus On Twitter

If you weren’t already aware, the Grammy nominations were released today, and Patton Oswalt was nominated for Best Comedy Album, along with Weird Al Yankovic, Sarah Silverman, Louis CK, and Jim Gaffigan. Stiff competition, to say the least.
So in a series of hilarious tweets, Oswalt is making an effort to knock out some of his competitors with some clever yet unsubstantiated rumors:
All jokes aside, of course, Patton is still as classy a guy as ever:
Seriously, Al better win.
word
+1^Nth…
I like’em all, but yeah, Al better win, damnit.
If Al doesn’t win, I will be very disappointed. His release coupled with the videos he put out is the comedy event of the year.
It looks like Evil Elton John fighting Evil Kenny G!
wow yeah you’re your right do they have the same tailor?
That implies there’s a ‘good’ Kenny G.