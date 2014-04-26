Patton Oswalt Responds To Imbecile Rancher Cliven Bundy With Absolute Obliteration

If you have tuned into the news lately, you’ve no doubt observed racist hillbilly rancher Cliven Bundy talking about how black people would be better off being slaves. It’s wedged between CNN still talking about Malaysian Airlines Flight 370. He then went on to make Fox News turn on him. That’s a difficult thing to do. Thankfully, Patton Oswalt responded, and as usual, it was amazing. Via Patton’s Facebook:
Very quickly, before my head explodes:
Quite a week for racism. And an even worse week for the apologists.
So can we at least proceed, in the inevitable “think pieces” about Cliven Bundy and Don Sterling, with the following defenses exploded and set aside:
1. Yes, Cliven Bundy was just “wondering” about the state of black people in 21st century AMERICA. And he’s allowed any thought. And we’re allowed to be horrified by those thoughts. Especially the thought that slavery kept black families together. The first thing the slave trade did was separate children from parents & husbands from wives. It was a for-profit goods & services enterprise and the best way to make a buck was to rotate your stock.
So in that case, what Cliven Bundy — a freeloader who receives subsidies from a government he doesn’t believe in– is “wondering” about is wrong. The way a shoplifter who “wonders” if he or she can get away with walking out of a store with a 6 pack of beer under their jacket is wrong. Again, you can have all the shitty, ignorant thoughts & opinions you want. And everyone else gets to call them shitty & ignorant. And maybe try to change your views with reasoned debate which, as you can see by my seething, I’m not attempting here.
Secondly, I’m already starting to see people defend Don Sterling with the, “He’s not racist — his girlfriend is black and Mexican!” line of “reasoning.” I heard this shit said to defend Lou Dobbs (Latino wife) and John Derbyshire (Asian wife).
Does ANYONE but me feel like that’s EXTRA creepy — the “reasonable” white guy generalizing and debasing a race of people based on anecdotal evidence or cherry-picked statistics, who gets a pass because they’ve selected a minority they’ve deemed okay to fuck? By that reasoning, every slave owner who ever raped one of his slaves was as egalitarian as MLK.
I mean, I’m just “wondering.”
Agreed on all accounts. The problem with it though is that there will always be people who disagree. The internet is full of wackos. The real lesson to that is to steer clear of the comments on Facebook.
Immediate regret.
(Via Patton Oswalt’s Facebook)
The one thing I keep thinking about this whole Cliven Bundy story is that somewhere a Native American guy is watching this story about a white guy whining about the federal government claiming land that he used to roam freely and using it to teach his kids the definition of irony.
+1 my friend.
yeah, one of my gun-loving buddies has been backing Bundy from the start and tried to explain that the land “has been in his family since 1890” and I’m like “dude, if his family got that land in 1890, they killed some Native Americans for it. i’d steer clear of THAT argument.”
Great work @Mayorjimmy and @josh wilkinson.
That’s good hustle.
Close. It’s a woman. There’s a Native woman whose livestock were seized because she refused to pay BLM fees on land her tribe believed was taken in violation of treaties. The Supreme Court agreed that the land was taken illegally but also said a settlement for the land ended the tribe’s grievance, even though the tribe has so far refused to collect the settlement monies. The BLM has twice seized parts of the their herd, heavily armed both times, taking almost 500 head in total.
[en.wikipedia.org]
It’s funny that you’d reference the 1890 claim too, since that has been proven indisputably false.
I know, I know, it is truly shocking to find out that hypocritical, racist, thief is also a liar.
We’ve all heard the term “self-hating Jew,” right?
It’s stuff like this that makes me a self-hating white. We’re terrible.
“By that reasoning, every slave owner who ever raped one of his slaves was as egalitarian as MLK.”
The rape aspect kind of ruins that analogy. I was gonna talk about anti-gay politicians and clergymen who turn out to be gay, but the secrecy aspect kind of ruins that analogy. I feel like the publicity and consensuality (consensus?) of these relationships people cite as evidence against racism/homophobia/whatever are more important than the sexuality. It’s just the “Some of my best friends are x” thing, and the sex is just incidental. And I think there’s probably a particularly severe brand of bigotry that is disproved by a friendship or romance with a person from group x, but it definitely doesn’t immediately refute all allegations of racism.
I think the Sterling hypocrisy stinks like an old white man’s rotting dick. Nothing shocking there.
What leaves me aghast is that a hot, young poly-ethnic beauty is willingly playing the beard to an unapologetic racist because… I can’t even fathom a reason. Sterling implicitly admits that she is free to bed whoever she wants, from which we can infer that their relationship has no sexual component, nor emotional intimacy.
So what’s in it for him? He basically pays to have a female companion (ie. prostitution) of mixed ethnicity hang around like a pet dog he can abuse verbally and probably physically.
So what’s in it for her? Besides good old moolah ($$$), I get the feeling she’s used to older men (daddy, uncles, etc.) treating her like a piece of shit. The pathology leads to more (and worse) types of abuse because she is too stupid/damaged to break the cycle.
It’s a shame because she looks like she’d be a great lay.
Generally speaking a lot of people are willing to do really degrading crap for money. Case in point, every competition based reality TV show that has ever been made.
Money…She’s being sued by Sterling for embezzlement of over 1.8 million dollars.
She looks like she’d be a fucking hallway stinking of old hot dog juice.
Doesn’t Bundy have to ask Oswald what his opinion is before Oswald can officially “respond” to him?
No.
No. Just as we didn’t ask for yours. Yet here we are.
“Reply,” yes. “Respond,” no. To reply is to answer a direct communique, but to respond is simply to react to anything one experiences.
Cliven Bundy and Donald Sterling loved the movie “12 Years A Slave”, thinking it was the funniest film they’d seen since the Civil War spoof “Glory.”
Still, Bundy thinks it actually ran a little short, and hopes that the studio will release an extended cut called “16 Years A Slave” so that he can finally be happy about a n***** getting 4 more years.
+1
White people are really making it hard for a white person like myself not to hate every white person on the planet due to the substantial evidence that we are indeed, the worst.
That’s why I just hate humans in general. It simplifies everything.
Hating everyone just takes the guesswork out of it.
Two Legs Bad.
The Seminoles logo on that FB comment is perfect. The only way it could be better is if it were Dan Snyder.
That’s it…? Maybe it’s because I am constantly hearing about how great this Oswalt guy is supposed to be but I expected something much better
Yeah, that kind of read like the first half of a longer statement
These two assholes were rooting for Dicaprio during DJango Unchained.
Luckily, regardless of anything else, they’ll both be dead soon. So, there’s that.