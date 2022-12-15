Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Had Tom Hanks On His Hit List, Too

On Wednesday, CBS News reported that after hours of testimony and evidence — including police body cam footage and audio recording of 911 calls — David DePape, the 42-year old carpenter charged with attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul in their San Francisco home, was ordered to stand trial for his actions. A judge decided that there was more than enough evidence to support a litany of charges against DePape, including attempted murder.

And while it was Nancy Pelosi, not her husband, who had allegedly been the original target of DePape’s attack, The Daily Beast is reporting that the outgoing Speaker of the House was just one on a long list of names that the perpetrator had planned to confront, which also included Hunter Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and — for some reason — beloved actor Tom Hanks.

While being interrogated, DePape told San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley that he was on a “suicide mission” with the goal of ridding Congress of all its “corruption and lies,” no matter what the cost.

So where does Forrest Gump fit into all of this?

As the Daily Kos noted, Hanks has recently become a target of several QAnon pedophilia conspiracy theories, which likely explains how the two-time Oscar winner found his name on DePape’s list.

For potential context here, Tom Hanks is despised in the QAnon community. They have (baselessly) accused him of murder & of pedophilia & called for his arrest. https://t.co/hS9rLCASDahttps://t.co/MsuxojeBqd https://t.co/pgb5u4t2ao — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) December 14, 2022

According to The Daily Beast, DePape — who was in court for Wednesday’s hearing — is facing an array of charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family. (He has pleaded not guilty to all of them). If he does indeed go to trial and is found guilty, he faces up to 13 years in prison.

(Via The Daily Beast)