People Who Bought Boxes Of Sh*t From Cards Against Humanity Were Actually Surprised To Receive Sh*t

As we previously reported, to protest Black Friday, makers of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity removed all of their products from their online store on the day after Thanksgiving — instead offering only a box of what they said was actual “bullsh*t” for $6. Despite the fact that it was made quite clear that customers were literally just buying sh*t — Cards Against Humanity founder Max Temkin tweeted “if you buy the poop expecting it to be something else that’s not poop, you’re actually buying a valuable life lesson for $6” — the boxes of sh*t sold out by day’s end. All 30,000 of them, grossing Cards Against Humanity $180,000.

And now as the boxes of poop have come rolling in over the past week, people are somehow still surprised that their packages actually just contain sh*t, as promised. LAist purchased a box out of curiosity and pointed us in the direction of this “unboxing” video that shows a hapless guy actually breaking apart the poop with his hands to see if there might be anything hidden inside the poop.

Just think about that for a minute. If the good people at Cards Against Humanity had the technological ability to get bulls to eat objects so they could poop them out and then preserve the objects in the poop, they’d probably be doing something other than making dirty card games.

And if that’s not bad enough, some “pooptrepreneurs” (as LAist succinctly puts it) have started selling the poop boxes on Ebay, some going for upwards of $30.

Take it away, Michael Buth:

UPDATE: According to Cards Against Humanity’s Twitter feed, the boxes cost $5.80 to produce and mail, and they donated the $6,000 proceeds to Heifer International.

