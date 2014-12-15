People Who Bought Boxes Of Sh*t From Cards Against Humanity Were Actually Surprised To Receive Sh*t

As we previously reported, to protest Black Friday, makers of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity removed all of their products from their online store on the day after Thanksgiving — instead offering only a box of what they said was actual “bullsh*t” for $6. Despite the fact that it was made quite clear that customers were literally just buying sh*t — Cards Against Humanity founder Max Temkin tweeted “if you buy the poop expecting it to be something else that’s not poop, you’re actually buying a valuable life lesson for $6” — the boxes of sh*t sold out by day’s end. All 30,000 of them, grossing Cards Against Humanity $180,000.
And now as the boxes of poop have come rolling in over the past week, people are somehow still surprised that their packages actually just contain sh*t, as promised. LAist purchased a box out of curiosity and pointed us in the direction of this “unboxing” video that shows a hapless guy actually breaking apart the poop with his hands to see if there might be anything hidden inside the poop.
Just think about that for a minute. If the good people at Cards Against Humanity had the technological ability to get bulls to eat objects so they could poop them out and then preserve the objects in the poop, they’d probably be doing something other than making dirty card games.
And if that’s not bad enough, some “pooptrepreneurs” (as LAist succinctly puts it) have started selling the poop boxes on Ebay, some going for upwards of $30.
Take it away, Michael Buth:
UPDATE: According to Cards Against Humanity’s Twitter feed, the boxes cost $5.80 to produce and mail, and they donated the $6,000 proceeds to Heifer International.
Still less shitty than buying joke cheat sheets.
It’s just a goofy party game. You might as well make fun of any board game that involves cards telling people to do goofy stuff. “This dare card is telling me to wear a shoe on my head… I could have just put a shoe on my head without this stupid game! See? I quit.”
@Dizzy, obviously, you have never played CAH, no where in the game is doing goofy things a factor.
Every single person who bought a box of shit, that they were clearly told was shit is part of the problem.
Point proven. Assholes buy shit on Black Friday.
Cards Against Humanity isn’t any better than the dipshits who bought boxes of shit. And what’s to protest about Black Friday, its not like its mandatory, every person choke slamming someone’s grand mother over a Barbie is doing it of their own free will. There is a very simple way to avoid Black Friday if you don’t work at a store on the day. Just don’t go shopping, its that simple just stay home or go to the movies or preform any of the millions of alternative activities and quit blaming stores for people’s shitty behavior.
@Baltimore Dan No they just figured out a way to make money off black friday while tricking hipsters into thinking they were boycotting.
your both right, tricking hipsters has been Cards against humanities entire business plan.
I’m pretty sure they increased the prices of their products too for black friday and made it known that they did it.
@John Daniels
The actual Cards Against Humanity game wasnt even available on black friday.
@Josh Wilkinson
You just defined what their business plan was while trying to discredit the person who said it was a business plan. Lmfao.
@josh wilkinson
I feel like you missed the part where they made $0.20 per box sold, all of which they donated to a charity.
Cards against Humanity seems like it would be something right up my ally. I’m a horrible person and i love make jokes that make people cringe but seriously? Just ripping off apples to apples makes a business?
Shame on me for not doing it first i guess.
PS apples to apples is better because the juxtaposition of horrible things with innocent is what makes it funny
Just print out the cards on tag board or some shit.
They are free online.
Now for $10 I will send you something that is guaranteed to cut all your bills in half.
(plastic scissors)
I weep for the people of this planet.
On the plus side, I’m going to assume that the recession is officially over if 30,000 idiots spent money on a box of poop.
Eeeeeewwwww! He could’ve used gloves! And there is a site out there that let’s you purchase animal poo (cow, elephant, or gorilla) and they will send it to whoever you want it sent to privately.
A fool and his money are soon farted.
I’m sorry, I’m so sorry… :p
Either the guy is a fantastic salesman or this is a sign of the pathetic society this has become!
How come when I try to order a box of shit all I get is a laptop with Windows 8 on it? Wait, nevermind.
Wait, is no one else disgusted by the fact that he kept touching the camera after he had handled the dry poop?
@Mikrae
The camera??? He didn’t even put on gloves to handle the poop…. O M G !!!
I am sure that people expected something other than poop. Anyone remember when Woot would sell a B.O.C. (bag of crap)? They would sell out in minutes, luckily they never sold actual crap…
What a wonderful antidote to the usual Black Friday deals madness! I’m delighted the proceeds went to charity. Thanks for an article that made me smile.