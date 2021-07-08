Pete Davidson has over 100 tattoos. That’s a ton of body art, and sometimes, this works to his advantage, as shown in the above still from the semi-autobiographical The King Of Staten Island. For most other movies (he stars in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad), those tattoos can be pain in the butt, which even goes beyond those regretful relationship decisions that demand a quick coverup. The SNL star recently revealed to Seth Meyers that he was getting rid of the ink (a lot of it, at least), because having Winnie the Pooh on one’s body doesn’t translate to a breezy moviemaking experience. “You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos,” Davidson previously told Meyers. “Because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have that much.”

This is turning out to be quite an ordeal, but Davidson’s keeping a sense of humor about it all, even tattoo-removal interruptions. As he revealed to People TV, Davidson admitted that he’s waited “about four or five months,” since his last appointment (“we’re shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal”), but he’ll be back in the chair soon.

Davidson apparently doesn’t plan on removing every tattoo on his bod, but he’s got a ways to go until he loses the undesired etchings. “They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone,” he admitted to People. “So they got like two more years left of this.”

Two years actually isn’t too awful in the grand scheme of things. He’ll probably save himself at least a few cumulative years in the movie-makeup chair, too. Davidson also poked fun at his “questionable choices” that “need removing” during his recent Smartwater ad. He emphasized that better hydration is one of his “smarter choices,” and you can watch that humiliation-filled ad spot below.