As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United States Congress on Wednesday in a rousing plea for aid that earned him a standing ovation. In what’s being described as a “historic” speech, Zelensky urged the U.S. to enforce a no-fly zone in Ukraine and provide fighter jets to the country as it attempts to repel Russian attacks. While the U.S. has been resistant to these requests, which could be treated by Russia as an act of war, Zelensky nonetheless urged Congress that such help is desperately needed, and he might actually be shifting the debate, according to CNN:

“Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you,” Zelensky said. “Just remember it, remember, September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn US cities into battlefields, when innocent people were attacked from air, just like nobody else expected it and you could not stop it. Our country experiences the same, every day, right now at this moment.”

Obviously, this is a dire situation involving a president who has stayed in the midst of combat to defend his country against a massive military invasion, but if you ask economist Peter Schiff, the true crime is that Zelensky wore a t-shirt while addressing. You cannot make this up.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?” Schiff tweeted. “I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States.”

Considering the outpouring of support for Ukraine, Schiff was almost instantly roasted in the replies to his god awful take. Seriously, a dude wearing a T-shirt in the middle of a warzone is what Schiff zeroed in on? You can see just a small sample of the reactions below, which are already in the thousands:

clearly you actually DON'T "understand that times are hard". — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 16, 2022

Good god, Peter, you’re a complete ASSHOLE. I can’t believe you haven’t deleted this tweet yet. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 16, 2022

I just died from second hand embarrassment upon reading this tweet. — Bees Knees (@BeesKneesin) March 16, 2022

Something tells me the most difficult thing you’ve ever had to face is someone stealing your parking spot at Whole Foods — Kate 🤍🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@ImSpeaking13) March 16, 2022

I dunno, man, the Kyiv Men's Warehouse might be keeping weird hours right now. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 16, 2022

it's a little early in the day for me to issue this honor, but.. pic.twitter.com/XUCaemiNrC — 🇺🇸🇺🇦✨Juniper Stands With Ukraine✨🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@JunipersBird) March 16, 2022

This may literally be the worst take ever tweeted. Literally the worst possible take ever tweeted — and given that this is Twitter, that's pretty damn bad. The only way you could make this worse is by turning this tweet into an NFT. Goddamn, you suck. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 16, 2022

That's only for women — MomsThoughts™ (@MomsThoughts) March 16, 2022

He's wearing the right suit for the job. pic.twitter.com/a79FgsHi27 — Max Shields (@Max_Shields) March 16, 2022

