After vanishing from Fox News for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Melenge, “award-winning journalist” Lara Logan resurfaced on the Real America’s Voice network on Tuesday and trotted out a brand new conspiracy theory accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of having ties to the occult. In yet another unhinged rant, Logan accused Zelensky of being a “puppet” as well as pushing pro-Putin talking points that Ukraine has a Nazi problem.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan pushed a bunch of obvious pro-Kremlin propaganda in an appearance this morning, including linking President Zelensky's prior entertainment career to the occult. https://t.co/xR9evxkiZP pic.twitter.com/xCzAqIBEqF — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) March 15, 2022

At the heart of Logan’s argument is that Zelensky made a parody video mocking a Satanic group, and therefore he was somehow “selected” to take over the country. It was all very Q-Anon-ish. Via Media Matters:

I don’t like being lied to. And we’re being lied to on an epic scale. When we’re told your only choices, you have to be a hundred percent with Zelensky, who’s a puppet who you can find on the internet in black stilletos and leather pants, you know, shirtless, doing a spoof Dancing With The Stars kind of entertainment video that’s a mock of a Ukrainian group that does this kind of satanic, occult type of music video. And I mean, Zelensky was selected, like so many of our leaders. And honestly, with big tech and with election fraud these days, we don’t know how many leaders all around the world have been selected for us and weren’t actually voted in.

Keep in mind, Logan has not been invited back onto Fox News after pushing her Fauci conspiracy theories, and she was also dropped by her agent. Her latest Zelensky rant probably isn’t going to improve things.

(Via Media Matters)