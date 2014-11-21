Philadelphia’s PYT Is Just Trolling Us Now With This Bacon Mac And Cheese Donut

11.21.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

While Philadelphia has been traditionally known for its slabs of steak covered in goo, lately the revered, recently famous Philly burger joint PYT (also home of LeSean MyCoy tip-gate) has nearly eclipsed cheesesteaks with their heart attack and nausea-inducing burgers. Their latest culinary abomination is this “Bacon Mac & Cheese Donut,” which like a lot of the “burgers” on their menu is not even technically a burger. The Bacon Mac & Cheese Donut is exactly what it sounds like: a donut stuffed with macarnoi and cheese with a liberal yet tasteful sprinkling of crumbled bacon. Because stuffing a cheeseburger inside of a donut wasn’t quite gross enough.

You know that game you play as a kid where you mix the most disgusting concoction of ingredients you can possibly think of and then make your friend drink it? I feel like that’s exactly what PYT is doing, only in this case suckers will actually pay like $13 for it.

