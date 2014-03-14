Pimps In San Diego Make More In One Month Than Most Of Us Tricks Do In A Year

Getty Image

Pimpin ain’t easy, but it’s pretty damn lucrative. Pimps are making more in a month than most of us make in a year, apparently, and not unsurprisingly. Via ABC 10 News:

Pimps in San Diego are raking in the dough — around $11,000 a week — according to a report that takes a look at the illegal sex industry in eight major U.S. cities including ours. A pimp’s income is just one of the findings that researchers with The Urban Institute outline in a recent report titled ‘Estimating the Size and Structure of the Underground Commercial Sex Economy in Eight Major U.S. Cities.’ It’s a first-of-its kind report that includes some eye-opening numbers showing just how lucrative the industry is.

I love how these scientists thought that this would be a worthwhile study:

Scientist Dave – “I wonder how much those pimps are making out there in San Diego.”

Scientist Trevor – “I’ve been asking that my entire life.”

Scientist Dave – “So, should we do some research?”

Scientist Trevor – “I know the perfect girl to ask.”

Scientist Dave – “You know a hooker?”

Scientist Trevor – “You don’t?”

Scientist Dave – “Not anymore…”

Scientist Trevor – “What does that mean?”

Scientist Dave – “Nothing. Forget I said anything.”

And here are their findings on a pimps WEEKLY income, those rascals:

That is certainly a lot of money. When I was in 1st grade I wanted to be a School Bus driver. The reason behind this is that behind the teacher in school had all the power, but the School Bus driver had the power to tell everyone on the bus to shut up, and got to drive a huge bus. I wanted that. I guess that is what a pimp is? Telling all the hookers to shut up, and then taking all of their money?

Of course, the goal behind the research wasn’t to glorify the illegal sex industry. After all, prostitution is a highly dangerous, criminal activity that police struggle to crack down on. And while the pimps are cashing in, the prostitutes aren’t. “The pimps get it all,” said former prostitute Kathi Hardy. She heads up the program Freedom From Exploitation and says prostitutes are fed and clothed, but don’t see much money. Escorts, who are considered more ‘high-end,’ do see more money, according to the study. They can make upwards of $10,000 a week for five or six dates, before they give a cut to their bosses.

Hmm, yeah, a lot of money, but it’s extremely illegal and a horrible job for a woman. It’s even worse than being the only waitress working in a bar full of hockey fans.

I’ve had people who have gotten their entire face kicked in by a steel boot because they didn’t make enough money,” Hardy said. Another finding from the report is that almost all of the minors involved with prostitution are walking the streets in San Diego. And the report also deemed San Diego’s sex trade the most closely linked to gangs. Around 80 percent of the pimps who get arrested have gang ties.

Stay in school, kids. Hell, stay in anything else.

Via ABC 10 News