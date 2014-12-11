Pippa Middleton’s Bum Doesn’t Approve Of Kim Kardashian’s Butt

“Pippa Middleton: truffle hunting, cowboy dancing, and, yes, Kim Kardashian’s bottom.” So reads the cultural mismatch of a headline for the Spectator’s Christmas issue. Spoiler: sister-of-Kate found and enjoyed two truffles; went “western dancing” in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and wasn’t a big fan of Paper‘s “Break the Internet” photoshoot. Pippa’s Heisenberg; Kim’s Hank.
No year is complete without a bottom story, and the “Rear of 2014” award undoubtedly goes to Kim Kardashian, after her posterior exploded all over the internet last month. I must say that mine — though it has enjoyed fleeting fame — is not comparable. But the Kim butt story did make me pause. What is it with this American booty culture? It seems to me to be a form of obsession. Kim’s aim, apparently, was to break the internet, but I’m not sure she’s going the right way about it. (Via)
Kim showed her butt for literally the entire world to see — Pippa’s bum fame (my new band name) came naturally. That’s some good ol’ fashioned ass hustle. It’s a good thing this story came out today, after her sister and Prince William met with Kanye and Kim’s buddies Jay Z and Beyonce. That would have been assward (OK, I’m dump, I mean, done).
THIS JUST IN! Somebody famous for doing nothing is bitching about somebody else famous for doing nothing, more at 11
Yeah, but you must admit there’s a bit more class in one camp and trash in the other.
And one didn’t ask for the attention; the other f*cking begged for it.
This doesn’t really sound like bitching to me. Very, very mild disapproval, perhaps.
@FSUpunk I have far more respect for Kim K, who openly admits what she is by doing shit like this, than fucking Pippa who is just as shameless but has to act out a persona to feel good about it.
Not quite sure what you’re referring to, but while the Middleton’s parents purposely placed their children in the path of most success as far as schools and social stratus, they’ve never purposely sought attention or relevance. I’ve lived in the UK for over two years now, and 4 out of 5 times they (other than Kate) are on TV or in the news is because they are stalked by reporters. I wouldn’t call Pippa shameless.
“And the 2014 Ass of the Year award goes to … Kim Kardashian”. That sounds about right.
In other words “WHY DO I HAVE A FLAT ASS?”