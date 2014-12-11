Pippa Middleton’s Bum Doesn’t Approve Of Kim Kardashian’s Butt

“Pippa Middleton: truffle hunting, cowboy dancing, and, yes, Kim Kardashian’s bottom.” So reads the cultural mismatch of a headline for the Spectator’s Christmas issue. Spoiler: sister-of-Kate found and enjoyed two truffles; went “western dancing” in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and wasn’t a big fan of Paper‘s “Break the Internet” photoshoot. Pippa’s Heisenberg; Kim’s Hank.

No year is complete without a bottom story, and the “Rear of 2014” award undoubtedly goes to Kim Kardashian, after her posterior exploded all over the internet last month. I must say that mine — though it has enjoyed fleeting fame — is not comparable. But the Kim butt story did make me pause. What is it with this American booty culture? It seems to me to be a form of obsession. Kim’s aim, apparently, was to break the internet, but I’m not sure she’s going the right way about it. (Via)

Kim showed her butt for literally the entire world to see — Pippa’s bum fame (my new band name) came naturally. That’s some good ol’ fashioned ass hustle. It’s a good thing this story came out today, after her sister and Prince William met with Kanye and Kim’s buddies Jay Z and Beyonce. That would have been assward (OK, I’m dump, I mean, done).

Via the Spectator