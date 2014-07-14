‘Playboy’ Is Releasing An Entire Issue Shot By Professional Sleazebag Terry Richardson

As more and more brands and publications are starting to distance themselves from Terry Richardson amid allegations of sexual predation and harassment by models who have worked with him over the years — Playboy is still apparently A-OK with the gigantic creep, as they plan to release an entire issue shot by Richardson. Or, I think they are, anyway, because while Richardson noted on his blog with some sneak previews that the issue is coming out in September, Playboy stated to Jezebel that the issue has been bumped back to early 2015.

Yes, Terry has shot for the magazine many times over the years, and has been a great partner. His latest collaboration with Playboy is a 100-page special edition of the magazine titled California Dreamin’ in which he photographed four Playmates in a variety of iconic California locations from Joshua Tree to the Chateau Marmont. This special edition is actually set to hit newsstands around Valentine’s Day 2015. Playboy’s July/August 2014 issue (on newsstands now) features a 6-page preview of California Dreamin’, and the magazine plans to run additional previews of California Dreamin’ in its December 2014 and January/February 2015 issues.

Regardless if they’re pushing the issue back because they’re trying to bury it because of the bad press or because the production schedule had actually changed, as they claim — either way I would like to congratulate Playboy. For being one one of the leading mainstream purveyors of smut over the past 60 years, good job on having Terry Richardson finally making them look especially gross. Milestone achieved.

(Via Jezebel)