Please Enjoy The Most Quintessential Photo From Last Night’s Met Gala

The Met Gala, if you’re not aware, is an annual fundraising gala which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, serving as an opening celebration for the institute’s annual fashion exhibit. It’s attended by the most exclusive personalities in arts, media and fashion — usually making for the best red carpet event of the year due to the eccentric, beautiful and outlandish gowns worn by attendees.

This year’s Met Gala paid tribute to honored British-born designer Charles James and longtime Vogue editor Anna Wintour, but the theme should have been “EVERYBODY POOPS” judging by this photo Vogue contributing editor Marina Rust posted to Instagram:

Sure, I could have shown you a bunch of pretty people in dresses, but what better way to sum up a fancy socialite event than with a bunch of rumpled gowns that cost more than your car (or possibly house) on a bathroom floor? That’s got to be a metaphor for something.

