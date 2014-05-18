Please Enjoy This Disciplinary Form With The Best Ever Reason To Get Written Up At Work

The only time I’ve ever gotten written up at work was my first job out of college. We had to share desks with employees working other shifts, and I shared with this awful woman who didn’t understand the concept of “sharing.” After leaving a crappy note one day instructing me not to use her stapler, (which I don’t think I even had touched) I shot off a strongly word email back at her. I forget what exactly it said, but knowing me I probably deserved it. Also, no regrets.

This Redditor, on the other hand, posted the following note this weekend — claiming that a buddy of his had gotten written up at work for disruptive behavior that sounds like maybe it didn’t so much warrant disciplinary action. Details of the occurrence state:

Complaints from other employees: ____ is singing “This Is How We Glue It” at the gluing station.

“Be Quieter.” Nice work, anonymous employee supervisor. I mean, I guess there are worse problems to have at work then a guy who sings all the time. I know of at least one person who would have no problem with this whatsoever, anyway:

(Via Jezebel)