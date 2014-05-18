Please Enjoy This Disciplinary Form With The Best Ever Reason To Get Written Up At Work

The only time I’ve ever gotten written up at work was my first job out of college. We had to share desks with employees working other shifts, and I shared with this awful woman who didn’t understand the concept of “sharing.” After leaving a crappy note one day instructing me not to use her stapler, (which I don’t think I even had touched) I shot off a strongly word email back at her. I forget what exactly it said, but knowing me I probably deserved it. Also, no regrets.
This Redditor, on the other hand, posted the following note this weekend — claiming that a buddy of his had gotten written up at work for disruptive behavior that sounds like maybe it didn’t so much warrant disciplinary action. Details of the occurrence state:
Complaints from other employees: ____ is singing “This Is How We Glue It” at the gluing station.
“Be Quieter.” Nice work, anonymous employee supervisor. I mean, I guess there are worse problems to have at work then a guy who sings all the time. I know of at least one person who would have no problem with this whatsoever, anyway:
(Via Jezebel)
Welcome to hell: Just remember, you asked for this sort of soulless white room society.
That’s odd. I openly play “The Smile Song” from My Little Pony when I work and I’ve never gotten written up once. I get several weird looks but no write ups.
[www.youtube.com]
That is because your “work” is a basement where you have several women tied up.
why did i click that link ;/
Notice that the remedy was to be quieter, not to STFU.
I’m thinking the supervisor realized that this was a BS complaint but was forced to do something anyway.
Two questions:
What place, aside from a preschool, has a “gluing station”?
What place, aside from Hell, wouldn’t appreciate a little Montell Jordan?
How do you think they close the boxes at the glue stick factory?
I would LOVE a little Montell Jordan, since he is 6′ 8″ and I can’t fit the real one into my pocket.
In defense of the person who filed the complaint, of all the neighbors, he had the least amount of flavor.
Now I just want Tobias Funke in his Blue Man paint singing “This is how we blue it”.
I want to go get some new shoes & have the guy singing “This is how we shoe it.” I would buy his shoes.
We should strap him to that damn hump day camel and run them both out of town.
Never forget the Spice Rack.
SPICE-CEPS
I hope he sang the rest of the song like Will Ferrell on Step Brothers. “Duh duh duh dah duh dah duh”
BEST HYPERBOLE POST EVER
Sorry we’re late. Bob had diarrhea!