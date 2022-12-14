DC Was More Popular Than Marvel In 2022 (At Least On Pornhub)

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe released three of 2022’s biggest movies in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (which will also likely be nominated for multiple Academy Awards), and Thor: Love and Thunder, the DC Extended Universe is getting rebooted for, like, the eighth time. Things aren’t entirely dire for new overlord James Gunn, however: DC is more popular than Marvel in horniness.

Pornhub released its annual “Year in Review” findings this week, including the most searched movies and characters. The list is topped by Harley Quinn, who was also number one in 2021; she finished second in 2019 (there was no 2020 edition) behind the Avengers. The Avengers dropped to eighth in 2022, although Black Widow is fourth after Star Wars at number two and 365 Days (lol) at number three. Wonder Woman is fifth, followed by Sonic at six. Not to kink shame anyone, but: no.

Here’s the top 15:

1. Harley Quinn

2. Star Wars

3. 365 Days

4. Black Widow

5. Wonder Woman

6. Sonic

7. Catwoman

8. Avengers

9. Princess Leia

10. Guardians of the Galaxy

11. Avatar

12. Batman

13. Elastigirl

14. Tomb Raider

15. The Incredibles

The two biggest surprises are Avatar all the way down at #11 (searches for “I just blue myself” probably split the vote) and our good friend the Joker at #22. Now that’s tWiStEd. Overall, there are seven DC characters on the list, and six Marvel characters.

No Martin Scorsese characters made the cut. :(

(Via PornHub)