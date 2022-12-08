James Gunn has finally addressed an earth-shattering article from The Hollywood Reporter that offered a peak at his alleged plans as the new head of DC Studios. Fans have been speculating what direction Gunn could take the franchise, and from the looks of things, the writer/director is looking to make some sweeping changes. Most notably, making a clean break from Zack Snyder‘s DC Extended Universe, which Gunn has already taken to calling the DC Cinematic Universe or DCU.

As for the major changes being tossed about, Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly not moving forward, Henry Cavill‘s return as Superman is very much in question, and Jason Momoa might be Lobo instead of Aquaman now. All of it sounds very ambitious and had DC fans losing their minds late Wednesday evening.

While striving to always be an open book for his legion of fans, Gunn did the best he could in addressing the THR report. Without offering any specifics, Gunn candidly admitted that DC Studios is in a state of flux and doesn’t want to be shackled creatively by what came before.

Here’s what Gunn had to say:

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not. Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we’re still just beginning. Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming. But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not. We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.

Gunn concluded his statement with a request for patience as he strives to do right by the DC Comics characters in his care.

“As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait,” the new head of DC Studios tweeted. “We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer.”

