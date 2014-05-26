Prepare To Feel Incredibly Old By Watching Kids React To Old Computer Technology

News & Culture Writer
05.26.14 16 Comments

The latest in the Kids React technology series brings us children being introduced to computers of the late ’70s / early ’80s — you know, the kind many of us had when growing up. Much like with kids reacting to a Walkman — as a 30-something womanchild, I’m not 100% sure that this series isn’t simply an elaborate taunt to make me feel like old crap about myself. Yeah, the “on” switch was on the back, we had to type everything in and there was no mouse or internet — but WE HAD TEXT ADVENTURE GAMES, DAMMIT, AND THEY WERE F*CKING FUN. So SCREW YOU, kids of today.

Did I really just say “screw you” to a bunch of children? SEE? That’s how much this subject gets me worked up.

