Pride & Prejudice & Zombies & Monster Trucks Movie Starts Filming Soon

It’s time to talk about flesh-eating monsters in the Regency era. How often do they bathe in the blood of the living? Hopefully not more than once a year. And it’s probably easy to mask the scent of decay with all the other odors going on at those country dances.
I was given Pride & Prejudice & Zombies as a Christmas present a few years back. I’m sure the person who gave it to me was well-meaning and knew I liked books and science fiction and thought it would be fun, but I can’t remember who that person was, and I’ve still never actually read the book, which goes to show you what I think of this “insert-monsters-into-Austen-books” gag. I actually can’t think about zombies in Austenland without thinking about Tina Belcher’s erotic zombie fiction, which is probably better, anyway.
But I digress. The Pride & Prejudice & Zombies film adaptation has been in the works for a while, at one point with Natalie Portman starring and Mike White directing. Now it’s officially starting principal photography — next month — with Portman in a producing capacity.
Lily James, who is apparently not a Harry Potter character but the actress who played Lady Rose on Downton Abbey, will star as Elizabeth Bennett. Sam Riley, another actor I wouldn’t be able to pick out of a lineup, is playing Mr. Darcy. (The interwebs tell me that he played Ian Curtis in Control. That’s one of things I meant to watch but since I’ve already seen 24 Hour Party People I figured I was covered.)
Burr Steers, who directed Igby Goes Down, is directing from a script by David O. Russell. My dislike for this project has just intensified with the mention of David O. Russell. It’s a good thing he’s not directing or he would’ve cast Jennifer Lawrence in every single role.
Pride & Prejudice & Zombies sounds like something that would be really funny as a Saturday Night Live sketch, but stretching the idea of women of no particular means fighting off zombies AND their obnoxious cousin suitors in to a full-length feature seems terrible. Maybe everyone will prove me wrong and it’ll be funny and entertaining. I’ll find out in five years when I catch it on Starz.
Not sure how this will turn out since it’s been in development hell for forever, but I actually really enjoyed the book. There was a lot of humor that poked fun about both the conventions of zombie stories and early 19th Century Society.
Also, there was Kung Fu.
Didn’t Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter already prove this is a terrible idea?
“LOL ABE LINCOLN FIGHTING VAMPIRES!??!” was a dumb movie idea for sure, but I find something more clever and less obviously, lamely random=lol than the idea of Pride and Prejudice being interrupted by commonplace zombies. I won’t find it funny for the main character to be a badass zombie slayer, I’ll think it’s funny if she is about to share her first kiss with a man and suddenly OH NO ITS A ZOMBIE