What is it about princes and oversharing?

A pre-Slap Will “Fresh Prince” Smith divulged too much about himself in his book, including the time that he was having so much sex that orgasming made him puke. An actual prince, Harry, Duke of Sussex, also pushed the TMI boundaries in his memoir. Did you know that he mentions his royal penis — or “todger” or “bespoke c*ck cushion” — more than 15 times in Spare? Now you do! Prince Harry also revealed that he lost his virginity when he was 17 years old in “a grassy field behind a busy pub,” or so he claims.

Actor Rupert Everett called bollocks on Prince Harry’s tale in an interview with the Telegraph. “I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country,” the My Best Friend’s Wedding star said. “I’m just putting it out there that I know.” Everett provided no further explanation.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Rattlebone Inn in Sherston, Wilts, where Harry and William were regular visitors…. A source close to the Duke said: “Amazing that he would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself.”

I hope it wasn’t another cast member of Suits who rode the Duke like “a young stallion.” That would be awkward.

