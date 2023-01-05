Before she spit in the face of every British person’s grandmother (or so I read in the comments of the Daily Mail), Meghan Markle was an actress who starred on USA Network’s Suits for seven years. It was a fun, frothy, enjoyably repetitive show for everyone but Prince Harry, Markle’s husband.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex writes that he made “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online” when he began dating Markle. “I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn’t need to see such things live.”

When the Harry & Meghan stars began dating two years prior to their nuptials, Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly had a surprising reaction to the news. The Prince of Wales, 40, allegedly told his younger brother to “f*ck off,” Harry writes in Spare. “I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits,” he recalls, joking that he was worried “about the wrong thing” and was not expecting them to “barrage” him with questions.

Harry fell in love with Meghan after seeing her use a Snapchat dog filter, then used the queen’s wifi to Google “meghan markle sex scenes.” The royals, they’re just like us (?!).

(Via Page Six)